Ahmaud Arbery’s Autopsy Shows He Was Shot Twice in the Chest
An autopsy conducted on Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old African-American whose killing has sparked nationwide outrage, shows he was killed by two bullets to the chest. Arbery was killed in February by two white men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, while jogging in his hometown of Brunswick, Georgia. The coroner found that the manner of death was a homicide, and the autopsy showed a third wound on his wrist and no drugs or alcohol present in his body. The McMichaels have been charged with murder and aggravated assault for Arbery’s death. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took charge of the case last week, and the Georgia attorney general has asked the Justice Department to review the initial handling of the case, which saw two district attorneys recuse themselves and months drag by without any developments. Dramatic video documenting the confrontation has spurred protests across the country and social media. The McMichaels have said they believed Arbery was responsible for a series of burglaries in their neighborhood and intended to make a citizen’s arrest.