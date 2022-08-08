Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Gets Another Life Sentence for Hate Crimes

The white man who hunted down and fatally shot Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery was handed a life sentence on Monday for federal hate crimes, adding to the life sentence he’s already serving for murder. Federal prosecutors alleged that Travis McMichael made a slew of racist comments and assumptions, including calling Arbery a “fucking n-----” as he lay on the road dying. McMichael, his father Gregory, and their accomplice William Bryant are already serving life sentences for state convictions. On Monday, McMichael’s attorney requested that he be able to serve his time in federal prison, arguing that state prison was so dangerous and McMichael had received so many death threats that it would be akin to a “backdoor death penalty.” A judge said she had no power to grant the request because McMichael was tried and sentenced by the state first.
