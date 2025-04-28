AI Billionaire Sam Altman Considered White House Bid, Ex Claims

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended his golf outing with President Donald Trump one day before his team’s White House visit to celebrate their Super Bowl win. He wrote on X Monday: “lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.” The pair were spotted at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, the president telling reporters “what a nice guy” Barkley was. The NFL star added on X that he recently golfed with former president Barack Obama, and that people should “get out of my mentions with all this politics.” Social media posts showed Barkley and Trump surrounded by "Make America Great Again" hats at the golf club. Barkley was also invited to the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit back in February and snapped photos with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The Eagles are set to visit the White House Monday after bringing home the Super Bowl trophy earlier this year. But Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said the celebratory visit was “optional.” After their first Super Bowl win in 2018, Trump refused to invite the team to the White House, falsely stating that they took a knee during the national anthem.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Star Fires Back After Backlash to Hanging Out With TrumpSAQUON SNAPSThe Eagles running back told his followers to “get out of my mentions with all this politics.”
- 2WATCH: See the Exact Moment Europe Goes Dark During BlackoutLIGHTS OUTAll activity came to a screeching halt as Spain, Portugal, and parts of France experienced a massive blackout.
Shop with ScoutedApothékary’s Metabolism-Boosting Tinctures Help Boost GLP-1FEEL THE BURNThe Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance.
- 3AI Whiz Sam Altman Considered White House Bid, Ex ClaimsALT PRESIDENT“I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna run. I think I can win,” Altman’s ex-boyfriend claims the billionaire told him.
- 4Kim K's Alleged ‘Grandpa Robbers’ Go on Trial Over HeistVETERANSThe reality star has said she thought she would be killed during the 2016 robbery.
Shop with ScoutedThis Antioxidant Self-Tanner Is the Ultimate Glow GetterVACATION IN A BOTTLE?Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse contains a bevy of skin-loving ingredients for an instant tan and glowing skin.
- 5Russia Baits Ukraine With Another Phony Ceasefire ProposalVLADIMIR, STOP!The Kremlin called for a three-day truce to commemorate the end of World War 2.
- 6Trump's First 100 Days on Course for a Bleak Market RecordPRESIDENT SLUMPWhen he promised a “boom,” this probably isn’t what he meant.
- 7SNL Star Recalls Embarrassing Mix-Up In Front of Demi MooreNOT SO FASTThe comedian and her sister were enjoying the weekend when they got told off by restaurant staff.
- 8Horror Flick Is Breaking Records Not Seen Since ‘Avatar’LET’S GOThe stunning horror flick from director Ryan Coogler has easily swung its way to the top of the charts and people’s hearts.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and FrizzSCALP SUPPORTJohn Frieda is known for its affordable and effective anti-frizz formulas, but the brand has added a density-boosting serum to its lineup.
- 9Nazi-Saluting Cybertruck Driver Is Getting Pummeled on YelpCYBERBULLIESA man rode around drunk throwing Sieg Heil salutes out the window of his Tesla—which featured the name and number of his company.
- 10NFL Star Raises Eyebrows by Palling Around With Donald TrumpFAST FRIENDSThe pair were filmed disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C. Sunday.
This is the exact moment a massive blackout hit Spain Monday, bringing life, and Coco Gauff’s post-game interview, to a screeching halt. The power outage, which also affected parts of Portugal and the south of France, caused airports, trains, and other infrastructure to shut down. Gauff was giving an interview after winning her third match of the day at the 2025 Madrid Open when her mic suddenly cut out. The tennis champion looked around visibly confused as the stadium shut down. Although Gauff finished her last game before the outage, several other ongoing matches had to be suspended for the day. Banks and schools were also forced to shut down, crosswalk signals and traffic lights were not functioning, and hospitals had to run on generators. Many tried to get groceries and withdraw money before nightfall. According to the national energy supplier of Portugal, E-Redes, the outage was “due to a problem in the European electricity grid.” Red Eléctrica, a Spanish power distributor, assured that voltage was slowly returning to some of the Iberian Peninsula. It estimated that it would take around six to 10 hours to fully restore power to both Spain and Portugal.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
GLP-1 agonist drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have surged in popularity during the last couple of years for their ability to help patients shed weight quickly and potentially reduce inflammation. While the drug class was initially used to treat diabetes and obesity, the compounds are now being prescribed for a range of off-label benefits aside from weight management.
Of course, the natural supplement industry has taken note, and brands are launching drug-free alternatives formulated to help boost the naturally occurring GLP-1 hormone in the body sans a prescription. While these natural formulas will not deliver the same result as their RX counterparts, some early research suggests these products can mimic some of the same effects, albeit to a lesser extent. There are a slew of capsules, powders, and other GLP-1 boosting formulas on the market right now, but our current favorite is Apothékary’s Metabolic Tinctures.
The Metabolic Duo combines two powerful formulas: Blue Burn for metabolism support and Sugar Kick for blood sugar balance. Together, they might offer benefits similar to RX GLP-1 treatments. Blue Burn is designed to boost energy, jumpstart metabolism, and speed up recovery post-workout, thanks to a blend of adaptogenic herbs and metabolism-boosting botanicals.
Sugar Kick, on the other hand, features a potent mix of ancient herbs known for helping regulate blood sugar, keeping sugar crashes and that 3 p.m. slump at bay. While each formula is sold separately, if you’re looking for results that rival GLP-1s, investing in both is your best bet.
AI Billionaire Sam Altman Considered White House Bid, Ex Claims
Sam Altman considered running for president of the United States, according to claims from his ex-boyfriend to be published in a new book. After the OpenAI boss panned a long-considered bid to become Governor of California, he grew more and more interested in running the White House, despite pushback from fellow business minds in the private sector, according to Vanity Fair. Author Keach Hagey has now revealed in her forthcoming book, The Optimist, that Altman turned his ambition to the presidency in 2016, as Hillary Clinton battled with Donald Trump. “‘If she doesn’t get it, and Trump does, I can’t have that again. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna run. I think I can win,’” his high school boyfriend Nathan Watters recalled him saying over lunch in San Francisco. “I’m sure he did think he could win.” Vanity Fair reported that Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, disputed even saying this—and denies ever wanting to run for president. The Daily Beast has reached out to Altman for comment.
Ten people accused of robbing Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in October 2016 went on trial Monday in Paris. Prosecutors say a group of veteran criminals—some of whom are now in their 70s—masterminded a plan to break into the luxury apartment Kardashian was renting for Paris Fashion Week. The “grandpa robbers,” as they have been nicknamed, stormed the building dressed in police uniforms and forced the night guard to take them to Kardashian’s apartment, where they tied up the reality TV star, gagged her, and robbed her at gunpoint of nearly $9 million worth of jewelry. Minutes later they fled on foot and by bicycle. Police never recovered most of the jewelry, but they found DNA on the zip ties that were used to bind Kardashian’s hands and feet. The mother of four told David Letterman during an emotional interview in 2020 that she thought she would be raped and killed during the attack. Nine men and one woman are being tried for armed robbery, kidnapping, and aiding and abetting the robbery, including one who was the brother of Kardashian’s driver during her 2016 visit. Kardashian’s lawyer said she plans to personally testify during the trial, which is scheduled to last until the end of May. Another suspect in the case unexpectedly died in March.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
You already know that using a natural-looking self-tanner is the best way to achieve a healthy-looking tan without exposing yourself to cancerous (and age-accelerating) damage from the sun’s rays, but applying sunless tanning products also serve a number of off-label uses like concealing cellulite, scars, and bruises as well. Heck, you can even create a subtle contour with the right facial self-tanner (not recommended for beginners, though).
Unfortunately, UV-free self-tanning formulas are often drying to the skin, which means you have to sacrifice hydration for a vacation-worthy glow. I should know—I’m a recovering spray tan addict and have tried every at-home self-tanning solution under the sun. The good news? Coco & Eve is making this self-tanning pain point a thing of the past with its new Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.
The formula is infused with a cocktail of skin-loving ingredients, including hyaluronic acid and coconut extract, to lock in hydration and antioxidant-enriched DHA for free radical protection and a natural-looking (and buildable) wash of color. Unlike many self-tanners, this easy-to-apply mousse is formulated with express tanning technology, allowing you to achieve a fast-developing tan with a brown (not orange) base. And, despite being quick to develop, thanks to its hydrating properties, it’s also long-lasting—you can expect to keep your tan intact for five to seven days. (If you’re looking for a gradual self-tanning formula, the brand’s Sun-Kissed Gradual Tanning Lotion is second-to-none.)
Best of all? It doesn’t smell terrible—seriously. The Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse is fragranced with a blend of coconut milk, mango, pineapple, vanilla, toffee, and sandalwood. If you’ve been looking for a foolproof sunless tanner with skincare benefits to boot, look no further than Coco & Eve’s Sunny Honey Express Tanning Antioxidant Mousse.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a three-day “humanitarian” ceasefire in Ukraine next month to commemorate 80 years since the end of World War II. The truce will last from May 8 to May 11, the Kremlin said Monday, during which time “all military actions will cease. Russia believes that the Ukrainian side should follow this example.” The Kremlin further threatened retaliation if Kyiv were to violate the terms. It comes just days after President Donald Trump begged Putin to “STOP!” and sign a peace treaty nearly 100 days after bragging he could end the conflict in Ukraine on “Day 1” of his presidency. “Maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last week after the penny finally appeared to drop. Ukraine, meanwhile, has rejected the truce and questioned why Moscow “does not instead declare a “full and comprehensive ceasefire,” instead dismissing it as a propaganda exercise. Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of violating an Easter truce nearly 3,000 times, while an earlier partial ceasefire was broken after Moscow forces repeatedly bombed Ukrainian infrastructure. Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week threatened to walk away from peace talks if progress is not made soon.
The S&P 500 is on course for its worst run during a president’s first 100 days in office in over 50 years under the second Trump administration. The key benchmark for U.S. stocks rocketed to its highest-ever post-election gain when Trump was re-elected in November. But in a startling reversal of fortune, the index is now down by about 8 percent since his inauguration amid Trump’s chaotic trade war and tariff policies. That’s the biggest drop in a president’s first 100 days since Gerald Ford oversaw an 11.8 percent decline in 1974 following Richard Nixon’s resignation, according to Bloomberg. “What he was elected for was ‘Make America Great Again,’ the ‘economy will be booming,’” Eric Diton, president and managing director at Wealth Alliance, told the outlet. “But all the trade uncertainty has actually detracted from economic growth.” Even if Trump does manage to “make some deals,” the economic downward spiral may be difficult to escape, another trader explained. “There is irreparable damage done,” Mark Malek, chief investment officer at Siebert, told Bloomberg. “Trend and momentum are extremely important in the stock market and they really reflect investor sentiment. Unfortunately these things are very hard to turn back around when they go down so fast.”
Saturday Night Live’s Chloe Fineman ran into Demi Moore, but things didn’t go as expected. In a TikTok posted Saturday, the comedian said she and her sister were having the “best day” when they walked into a restaurant in Manhattan. “I sit down, and then I look up and it’s Pilaf Little Mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore, and I see Demi Moore,” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, hi!’ We’ve met once or twice, and I’ve held Pilaf, because Pilaf was backstage at an SNL show.” Things quickly took a turn, however, when the restaurant manager came up to Fineman. “The guy’s like, ‘What are you doing here? Ma’am, come, come, come with me. Now. Now.’” Fineman said the manager then informed her that she needed to check in with staff before entering the restaurant. “I said, ‘Calm down. I’m not nobody. I’m on SNL.’ And he was like, ‘I don’t care who you are. I treat everybody the same. You have to talk to me first.’ And I was like, ‘OK, well, you’re being rude.’” The awkward interaction ended with Fineman and her sister leaving the restaurant. “You could call it a Karen,” she said. “I also call it living in New York, and everyone is rude as f–-k.”
In one of the most impressive word-of-mouth campaigns in recent memory, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has continued to prowl its way to the top of the box office, earning $45 million domestically and posting the smallest second-week drop since Avatar in 2009. Set in the Mississippi Delta in the 1930s, Sinners follows twin brothers Smoke and Stack (both played by Michael B. Jordan) as they return home to open a juke joint only to find that a sinister threat is eager to sink its teeth into their new venture. The horror flick, which essentially opened to universal acclaim last weekend, has made $161.6 million worldwide so far and has easily endowed fresh life into what’s mostly been a struggling film market this year. Coming in second place this week was a special 20th anniversary re-release of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, which grossed around $25.2 million over the weekend. Rounding out the top five are The Accountant 2 (starring Ben Affleck), A Minecraft Movie, and horror video game adaption Until Dawn which earned around $24.5 million, $22.7 million, and $8 million respectively.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.
Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.
A crew of Californians are striking back at a Cybertruck driver who motored around San Francisco offering up Nazi salutes to passersby. Marco Diaz looked similar to Tesla billionaire Elon Musk at a Trump rally while making the hateful gesture—and seemed to think he could get away with it. In the digital age? Not a chance. Someone recorded the incident, which also reportedly involved somebody in the vehicle using a homophobic slur, then posted the video online. Within days, people flooded Yelp with horrible reviews of his Modesto company, Cyber Electric, which was written on the side of the car. “Is this who you want in your home, around your family performing repairs? Disgusting,” wrote one reviewer. By Thursday, commenting had been temporarily disabled on the company’s page due to “increased public attention,” according to a new disclaimer. Diaz’s company has also disabled its own Instagram and Facebook accounts. Diaz apologized via SFGATE for his discriminatory actions. He said he was “intoxicated” and “reacted foolishly to provocation,” but that he takes full responsibility for the revolting gesture. He denied making any homophobic statements.
President Donald Trump was spotted with a new member of his entourage: Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. The pair were filmed disembarking Marine One in Washington, D.C., Sunday, just a day before the Super Bowl champion Eagles are set to visit the White House. The NFL star hitched a ride with Trump after spending the afternoon with him at his Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. A photo of Barkley and Trump at the club subsequently went viral, showing the pair sitting with a group at a table filled with “Make America Great Again” hats. The president had nothing but praise for Barkley, telling reporters back in Washington: “What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him but I decided not to do it.” The Philadelphia star’s cozy appearance with Trump came just a few days after the team’s quarterback, Jalen Hurts, refused to answer a question about whether he would travel to Washington with his team to celebrate their Super Bowl victory at the White House.