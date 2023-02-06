AI-Generated Seinfeld Clone Banned From Twitch Over Transphobic Remarks
BIGOTED BOT
In a deeply dystopian turn of events, the AI-generated Seinfeld clone “Nothing, Forever” has been banned from Twitch for 14 days for a series of transphobic remarks made by its Jerry Seinfeld stand-in, “Larry Feinberg.” The AI, which was trained on videos of Seinfeld’s standup and episodes of his classic sitcom, took viewers by surprise when it said, “I’m thinking about doing a bit about how being transgender is actually a mental illness. … Or something about how transgender people are ruining the fabric of society. But no one is laughing, so I’m going to stop.” The “Nothing, Forever” Twitch channel now displays an announcement saying it is “temporarily unavailable” because it violated the streaming platform’s community guidelines. The developers of “Nothing, Forever” have appealed the 14-day suspension and claim the incident occurred because of “errant behaviors” resulting from switching AI models.