1

AI Managers Will Now Take Your McDonald’s Order

MCROBOTS
Updated 03.06.25 11:02AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 10:49AM EST 
McDonald's
McDonald's Jeff Green/Jeff Green/ Reuters

Artificial intelligence is infiltrating America’s famous Golden Arches. McDonald’s is giving 43,000 locations an AI makeover in an attempt to cut wait times and improve customer experience. Each restaurant will be equipped with high-tech tools that predict equipment issues, speed up drive-throughs, and perfect your happy meals. The fast food chain will also be seeking a “generative AI virtual manager” that performs the same tasks as a human employee. Facial recognition tech will make sure orders are accurate before they’re handed to customers. The overhaul comes at a time when countless Americans are concerned about AI making jobs redundant. The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will displace 92 million workers by 2030. But McDonald’s hopes that the revamp will grow its customer base from 175 million to 250 million by 2027. Chief Information Officer Brian Rice said the changes will “alleviate the stress” for employees struggling to hand out orders quickly. In 2021, the chain tried out AI but ended the experiment after frustrated customers said their orders were mixed up. Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Domino’s, and Taco Bell have also recently introduced robots or intelligence systems to pump out food faster.

Read it at New York Post

2
‘Worse Than a Tariff’: Canada Yanks American Alcohol From Shelves
JACK AND NOPE
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 8:16AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 7:53AM EST 
A worker removes U.S. alcohol from a shelf
Nick Lachance/Toronto Star/Getty Images

Canadian provinces are removing American liquor from their shelves. In response to 25 percent tariffs on Canadian goods imposed by President Donald Trump, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew posted a video mocking the president while signing an order to remove U.S. alcohol from government-run stores. “This order, it’s a wonderful order, it’s a beautiful order,” he said, in a staged scene reminiscent of Trump’s signing of executive orders in the White House. “Haha trolling trump? If so, love it. You’re just missing his signature sharpie lolz,” one Instagram user commented. Canada has also retaliated with 25 percent tariffs on U.S. goods. Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman CEO Lawson Whiting said pulling alcohol from shelves is “worse than a tariff,” speaking on a post-earnings call on Wednesday, adding, “that’s a very disproportionate response to a 25 percent tariff.” The U.S. exports more than $763 million worth of spirits, wine, and beer to Canada, and the U.S. imports a similar amount from Canada.

3
Master of Jazz Fusion Roy Ayers Dies at 84
JAZZ LEGEND
Conrad Quilty-Harper 

Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 9:34AM EST 
Published 03.06.25 9:02AM EST 
Roy Ayers
Roy Ayers during a live concert performance at the Kool Jazz Festival, at the Riverfront Stadium in Cincinatti, Ohio, USA, in July 1976. David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images

Jazz fusion legend Roy Ayers, who wrote the song “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” has died at 84 after a long illness. “It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing on March 4th, 2025,” said an announcement on his Facebook page. Ayers is also known for hits such as “Running Away” and “Searching,” and released more than 40 albums. His influential fusion of jazz, rhythm and blues, Latin, funk and dance music inspired generations of musicians, including Dr. Dre, A Tribe Called Quest, Mary J. Blige, and Tyler, the Creator. Ayers claimed to have been sampled by more rappers than anyone else in the music industry. He also produced the soundtrack to legendary 1973 blaxploitation film Coffy, starring Pam Grier. His son Nabil Ayers, a drummer and record label co-founder and writer of a memoir centering on his father’s life, posted a photo of the sun on his Instagram account in his father’s memory.

Read it at Facebook

4
Father of Cancer Survivor Teen Honored by Trump Slams Rachel Maddow
‘SHUT HER MOUTH’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 3:27AM EST 
Published 03.05.25 11:12PM EST 

The father of Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer survivor who Donald Trump and Secret Service Director Sean Curran made an honorary agent Tuesday during the president’s joint address to Congress, slammed MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow for comments she made on the moment, which she deemed a “spectacle.” “She needs to shut her mouth if she has nothing nice to say,” Theodis Daniel told the New York Post Wednesday. “This lady didn’t even serve time in the military,” he continued. “I was on the USS Kitty Hawk. She does not need to put her bad energy on us.” Following Trump’s congressional address Tuesday, Maddow reflected on the moment DJ was made an honorary agent and said: “For the record, and this is disgusting, the president made a spectacle out of praising a young man who’s thus far survived pediatric cancer—as if the president had something to do with that.” She continued, “This was in the midst of him praising DOGE. DOGE cuts, among other things, have cut off funding for ongoing research into pediatric cancer.”

Read it at New York Post

5
MAGA Wives Handed New Trump Assignment in Italy
EURO TRIP
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 03.06.25 3:38AM EST 
Published 03.05.25 9:10PM EST 
Wife of J. D. Vance Usha Vance speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024.
Wife of J. D. Vance Usha Vance speaks during the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 17, 2024. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. second lady Usha Vance will be leading a presidential delegation to Turin, Italy, for the opening of the Special Olympics, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday. The delegation will be attending the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Winter Games on March 7. Alongside Vance, Rachel Campos-Duffy, the wife of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and a Fox host, will also be attending. Other members of the delegation include: Douglass Benning, U.S. consul general in Milan; Boris Epshteyn, a senior counsel and adviser to the president, Richard Walters, a partner at FGS Global; Riley Barnes, the senior bureau official of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor; T.H. Trent Michael Morse, the deputy assistant to the president; and Shawn Crowley, chargé d’affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Rome. According to its website, the Special Olympics is a “global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities.” The second lady joined her husband, Vice President JD Vance, on his recent trip to Europe in February as well.

6
‘Hamilton’ Cancels Kennedy Center Show to Protest Trump’s Takeover
TAKE THAT
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 7:06PM EST 
Music director Alex Lacamoire and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of GRAMMY award after "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City.
Music director Alex Lacamoire and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and cast of "Hamilton" celebrate on stage the receiving of GRAMMY award after "Hamilton" GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater on February 15, 2016 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller announced Wednesday that the musical’s third performance at the Kennedy Center, slated for March and April 2026, will be canceled in protest of President Donald Trump’s recent takeover of the institution. “Some institutions are sacred and should be protected from politics. The Kennedy Center is one such institution,” Seller wrote in a statement posted to X. “In recent weeks we have sadly seen decades of Kennedy Center neutrality be destroyed. The recent purge by the Trump Administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national cultural center represents.” The producer proceeded to list the termination of the center’s President Deborah Rutter and Board Chairman David Rubenstein as causes for the depletion of its “spirit of nonpartisanship.” “Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center,” Seller continued, noting that the decision was “not acting against [Trump’s] administration, but against the partisan policies of the Kennedy Center as a result of his recent takeover.”

7
The Washington Post Looks to Recruit Right-Wing Journalists
WANTED
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 6:27PM EST 
Jeff Bezos delivers remarks at the grand opening of the Washington Post newsroom.
Jeff Bezos. Gary Cameron/REUTERS

The Washington Post is hiring—but apparently only if you’re the kind of journalist that will steer the paper further toward the right. Publisher Will Lewis recently met with Eliana Johnson, the editor-in-chief of the right-wing outlet The Washington Free Beacon, to discuss how she could help recruit more right-leaning reporters, according to Status. The move is the latest sign that owner Jeff Bezos is intent on steering the paper further to the right—following his controversial decision to block the paper from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president in 2024 along with an announcement last week that the opinion section would be “writing every day in support and defense of free markets and personal liberties.” The Post’s Opinions editor David Shipley promptly resigned and the financially struggling paper lost 75,000 subscribers upon the announcement. One staffer told Status there’s “a lot of confusion” as leadership reshuffles the newsroom, while many of the paper’s top journalists have already jumped ship. A former reporter told Status that even when they had worked in other “messy newsrooms,” they could always justify working there. “I can make no such case about The Post anymore," they said.

Read it at Status

8
Jane Fonda: I Saved My Baby Grandson From a Wild Bear
TRUE STORY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.05.25 5:23PM EST 

Jane Fonda once scared a wild bear away from her grandson’s crib, she revealed on Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast. Appearing with her son Troy O’Donovan Garity, who told most of the story, Fonda said she’d only “just learned” what to do when you encounter a bear. “She was living in New Mexico, out in the wild, looking after her grandson,” at the time, Garity said. Fonda has two grandchildren, a boy and girl, from her eldest child Vanessa Vadim. “She heard something, so she left the bedroom in the middle of the night to go see what the sound was,” he continued, “And when she came back in, the screen door was dismantled and there was a bear in the bedroom, sniffing over the crib.” That’s when Fonda demonstrated how she got the bear to back off, with a loud “Rawr!” She then said she got “very big” and “opened my bathrobe.” The move was so effective at scaring the bear that it “urinated on the rug,” Fonda added, grimacing. “True story!!!!” Fonda posted on Instagram along with the podcast clip.

Read it at People

9
Florida Thief Allegedly Steals Then Swallows $770K Worth of Tiffany Earrings
EXPENSIVE SNACK
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.05.25 4:02PM EST 
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen.
Orlando police released an x-ray image that appeared to show a foreign object in the suspect's abdomen. The Daily Beast/Orlando Police Department

A thief stole earrings from a Florida Tiffany & Co. store last week that were valued at more than $700,000, with police believing he subsequently swallowed the jewelry to bury the evidence. On Feb. 26, Jaythan Gilder, 32, allegedly told staff at a Tiffany & Co. store in the Mall at Millenia in Orlando, Florida that he was a representative of an Orlando Magic basketball player. After being shown a pair of 4.86-carat diamond earrings worth $160,000, a pair of 8.19-carat diamond earrings worth $609,000, and a 5.61-carat diamond ring worth $587,000, Gilder allegedly proceeded to grab the earrings and run out of the store, according to an arrest warrant written by Orlando Police Detective Aaron Goss. When his car was spotted by Florida Highway Patrol hours later, the affidavit details that “Gilder swallowed several items” as he was being taken into custody. A scan of Gilder found “foreign objects in his stomach” which police “suspected to be the Tiffany & Co. earrings” that would have to be collected “after they pass through Gilder’s system.” Goss additionally noted that when in jail, Gilder “spontaneously asked staff ‘Am I going to be charged with what’s in my stomach?”

Read it at NBC News

10
Jesse Eisenberg Gifted New Citizenship After Oscars Movie
A REAL POLE
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.05.25 2:48PM EST 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Jesse Eisenberg attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Actor, writer, director Jesse Eisenberg is now officially a Polish citizen, Variety reported. The Now You See Me star was granted citizenship by Polish President Andrzej Duda in a New York ceremony on Tuesday. This is shortly after Eisenberg’s film A Real Pain in which he and Kieran Culkin play American cousins, won Culkin an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. “I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said in a speech at the ceremony. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.” In A Real Pain, Eisenberg and Culkin take a trip to Poland to honor their late Holocaust survivor grandmother—a story he wrote based on his own life after the death of his great aunt, in 2019, who fled Poland in 1938. After filming the movie in Poland, Eisenberg felt inspired to apply for a citizenship. “While we were filming this movie in Poland and I was walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country, something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history was also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland. And that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.” He concluded, “I really hope that tonight and this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step in me, on behalf of my family, reconnecting to this beautiful country.”

Read it at Variety

