AI Managers Will Now Take Your McDonald’s Order
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating America’s famous Golden Arches. McDonald’s is giving 43,000 locations an AI makeover in an attempt to cut wait times and improve customer experience. Each restaurant will be equipped with high-tech tools that predict equipment issues, speed up drive-throughs, and perfect your happy meals. The fast food chain will also be seeking a “generative AI virtual manager” that performs the same tasks as a human employee. Facial recognition tech will make sure orders are accurate before they’re handed to customers. The overhaul comes at a time when countless Americans are concerned about AI making jobs redundant. The World Economic Forum predicts that AI will displace 92 million workers by 2030. But McDonald’s hopes that the revamp will grow its customer base from 175 million to 250 million by 2027. Chief Information Officer Brian Rice said the changes will “alleviate the stress” for employees struggling to hand out orders quickly. In 2021, the chain tried out AI but ended the experiment after frustrated customers said their orders were mixed up. Wendy’s, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, Domino’s, and Taco Bell have also recently introduced robots or intelligence systems to pump out food faster.
