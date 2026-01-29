AI Researchers Make a Shocking Discovery in a Raphael Painting
For over a century, Madonna della Rosa has been displayed in the Spanish National Art Museum as a Raphael masterpiece. But now, with the invaluable assistance of AI, researchers have found that only parts of it may qualify as a true Raphael. The painting has always been attributed to the legendary artist, but for decades, some scholars have disputed that Saint Joseph was painted solely by Raphael, with many agreeing it was another in his workshop because of its slightly lower quality. Using an artificial intelligence technique that has been able to identify Raphael’s work 98 percent of the time, scientists have confirmed this theory by finding that Saint Joseph was indeed painted by another person. The researchers responsible for this new finding celebrated AI’s ability to assist in this discovery. “The computer sees far more deeply than the human eye, to [a] microscopic level,” mathematician and computer scientist Hassan Ugail told ScienceAlert. But he also believes that it won’t lead to a broader replacement of human talent, adding “this sort of software can be used as one tool to assist in the process.”