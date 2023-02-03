‘Selfless’ Marine Vet and Aid Worker Killed in Ukraine
HERO
Pete Reed, the director of operations in Ukraine for Global Outreach Doctors and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, was killed in the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Thursday. Reed was caring for the wounded and helping evacuate citizens from the city, which has seen heavy fighting recently, when his ambulance was struck by Russian shells. “He was the good kind of crazy. He put himself selflessly in danger all the time to help other people,” his brother Chandler Reed said. Reed became a paramedic in 2012 when Hurricane Sandy hit his home state of New Jersey, between multiple tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq. He served as a medic for the Kurdish Peshmerga and the Iraqi Special Forces as they fought to take back the city of Mosul from ISIS in 2017. Global Response Medicine, a nonprofit Reed founded the same year, called him the “bedrock” of their organization in a tweet commemorating him.