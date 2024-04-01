Aid Workers From Jose Andres’ Non-Profit Killed in Airstrike: Report
TRAGIC
Palestinian media reported Monday evening that five aid workers from the World Central Kitchen, the non-profit founded by the celebrity restaurateur José Andrés, were killed by an Israeli airstrike that struck their vehicle in Gaza. Few details on the incident were released, but grisly images of bloodied bodies and passports—from the United Kingdom, Poland, Ireland, and Australia—were shared online by Palestinian media. The Israeli military told Fox News that it was “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident.” Al Jazeera reported that they are the first foreign aid workers to be killed in the conflict. The non-profit has been working in Gaza since the onset of war between Israel and Hamas, which has caused a humanitarian crisis up and down the Gaza Strip. It shared in a post earlier Monday that it has more than 60 kitchens in southern and central Gaza, “cooking hundreds of thousands of meals each day.” The organization said in a statement to The Daily Beast that it was “aware of reports” that its members had been killed in an IDF attack, and that it would share more information when it becomes available. “This is a tragedy,” the spokesperson wrote. “Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be a target, ever.”