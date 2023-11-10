Aide Denies Claim Trump Bragged That Angela Merkel Compared Him to Hitler
‘DISGRACEFUL’
A Trump campaign aide denied a wild claim in a new book that the former president boasted to a member of Congress that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel had compared his ability to draw huge audiences to that of Adolf Hitler. Jonathan Karl, ABC News’ chief Washington correspondent, reported in a forthcoming book that Trump gloated to a lawmaker about Merkel’s supposed comments at least twice, according to Politico. The book claims Trump said Merkel told him she was “amazed” by the number of people who attended his speeches, allegedly adding: “she told me that there was only one other political leader who ever got crowds as big as mine.” Karl reported that the Trump-friendly congressman knew who Merkel was likening Trump to, but he wasn’t sure if Trump—who took Merkel’s comment as a compliment—was himself aware. A Trump campaign aide told Politico that Karl is “disgraceful and talentless,” adding: “This filth either belongs in the discount bargain bin in the fiction section of the bookstore or should be repurposed as toilet paper.”