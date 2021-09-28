An Aide Would Play Trump Show Tunes to Calm Him Down: Ex-Press Sec’s Book
JAZZ HANDS
A new book claims that former President Donald Trump’s aides specifically designated a White House official to play his favorite show tunes to soothe his temper. The startling assertion has been made by Stephanie Grisham, the first press secretary in American history to hold no press briefings, who plans to release a tell-all book next week. The book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now, does not name the aide whose job it was to pipe showstoppers such as “Memory” from Cats into the Oval Office. But Grisham later identifies the official, nicknamed the “Music Man,” as her ex-boyfriend, and The New York Times reports that he is Max Miller, now a Trump-backed congressional candidate.
Grisham also recounts an anecdote from the 2019 Osaka G20 summit, at which Trump chummed it up with Russian President Vladimir Putin after acting tough for the cameras. During the leaders’ meeting, a top Trump adviser on Russia, Fiona Hill, leaned over to Grisham. Hill asked quietly if Grisham had noticed that Putin’s translator was “a very attractive brunette,” Grisham writes. “She proceeded to tell me that she suspected the woman had been selected by Putin specifically to distract our president.”