CHEAT SHEET
OMG
Aide Of Ex-Labour MP Jared O’Mara Publicly Resigns With Angry Tirade on O'Mara’s Twitter Account
An employee of former Labour MP Jared O’Mara’s communications team resigned publicly with an angry tirade posted on O’Mara’s own Twitter account on Tuesday. “Jared, you are the most disgustingly morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with,” the ex-employee, who identified himself as Gareth Arnold, wrote. “Sheffield Hallam deserves so much better than you,” Arnold wrote in a follow-up tweet. “I cannot and will not defend you and your vile, inexcusable contempt for the people who voted you in. You selfish, degenerate prick.” O'Mara quit the Labour party after a suspension following the discovery of homophobic and misogynistic comments made online. O'Mara, 37, has been an Independent parliament member since his 2018 Labour resignation. In July, he said he intends to stand for re-election despite criticism of his voting record.