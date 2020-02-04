Alleged Member of Neo-Nazi Atomwaffen Division Group Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charges
An alleged member of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possessing firearms and ammunition while being an unlawful user of a controlled substance following an FBI investigation, according to a U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas. A video of Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh was unsealed Monday evening by a Texas court, which shows the 23-year-old handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit, telling agents, “I assume you’re here because of my swastika flag and my firearms.” Bruce-Umbaugh was arrested in November in Post, Texas, after authorities found two rifles, a pistol, and 1,500 rounds of ammunition in his vehicle during a traffic stop. Officials also reportedly found marijuana and THC oil in the vehicle. He was reportedly traveling with another Atomwaffen member, Kaleb Cole, who was not charged.
“The amount of weapons and ammunition seized from the defendant could have caused serious harm. Luckily, the FBI and our law enforcement partners successfully intervened before an act of violence could be committed,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno. Bruce-Umbaugh declared he was “a Nazi” in jailhouse phone calls and referenced being a member of “the group,” prosecutors said at the detention hearing. He faces a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing date is scheduled for April 23.