Alleged Teen Killer Drew Violent Pictures and Heard Murderous Voices, Friends Say
Grim new details in the killing of a 13-year-old Florida cheerleader emerged Wednesday. Newly unsealed court documents show that friends of Aiden Fucci, the 14-year-old who is charged with first-degree murder for the slaying of Tristyn Bailey, talked about killing someone by stabbing them to death to his friends prior to Bailey’s death. One friend of Fucci’s told police that he “would take his knife out and pretend to stab her with it.” Fucci also said he heard voices directing him to kill people, the same friend said, and “would draw graphic pictures depicting mutilated bodies.” Bailey’s was found in early May with 114 stab wounds, according to the St. Johns County medical examiner.