Tristyn Bailey Suspect’s Mom Charged With Evidence Tampering

The mother of the 14-year-old boy charged with stabbing Florida cheerleader Tristyn Bailey 114 times has been arrested on charges of evidence tampering.

The state attorney alleges that Crystal Lane Smith, 35, tried to wash blood off the blue jeans of her son, Aiden Fucci, after last month’s shocking murder, News4Jax reported on Saturday.

“Tampering with evidence is tampering with justice and cannot be excused or tolerated,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement after Smith was booked into St. Johns County Jail.

Aiden, who attended the same school as Tristyn, has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

In addition to the blood evidence, investigators caught him walking with Tristyn, 13, in a recreation area and then leaving alone. Her body was found the next morning.

Forty-nine of her stab wounds were defensive, indicating she fought for her life as the killer knifed her so furiously that the tip of the blade broke off in her skull.

Authorities have said Tristyn may have been murdered for no other reason than that Fucci had told friends that he planned to kill someone in the woods that evening.