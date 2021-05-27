Teen Who Stabbed Cheerleader Tristyn Bailey to Death Will Be Tried as an Adult

The Florida teenager accused of murdering 13-year-old cheerleader Tristyn Bailey before dumping her body in a wooded area earlier this month will be tried as an adult, authorities said Thursday.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was hit with the charge this week for allegedly fatally stabbing Bailey in the early morning of May 9 after the pair were caught on surveillance video walking away from a home on Saddlestone Drive, according to online court records.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says Bailey’s family reported her missing at 10 a.m on May 10, prompting a frantic countywide search that ended eight hours later when investigators recovered the seventh grader’s clothed body in a wooded area near a retention pond on a street close to where she was last seen.

The Daily Beast did not initially identify Fucci, who was originally charged with second-degree murder, because prosecutors had not decided whether to charge him as an adult. Online court records show a Thursday notice to transfer Fucci’s case to adult court and assign it to Judge R. Lee Smith after he was indicted by a grand jury.

The news of his upgraded charges was first reported by ActionNewJax. St. Johns County State Attorney R.J. Larizza is expected to hold a press conference on the new charges Thursday afternoon.

According to an arrest report, Bailey’s family last saw the Patriot Oaks Academy cheerleader at around midnight on May 9. An hour later, home surveillance footage near the Durbin North Amenity Center showed Bailey and Fucci walking together, at one point heading “east on Saddlestone Drive.”

At around 3:30 a.m, another video shows Fucci walking alone on Saddlestone Drive and “carrying a pair of white shoes with a black ‘Nike’ logo,” the report states.

During the frantic search for Bailey the next morning, police brought in Fucci for questioning as a witness. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Daily Beast that around the same time, Fucci posted a selfie on social media in a patrol car with the caption: “Hey guys has anybody seen Tristyn lately?”

Under questioning, the arrest report states Fucci changed his story several times and made several admissions that led cops to charge him.

Police later found clothing in the boy’s bedroom that tested positive for blood, the arrest report said. After finding Bailey’s body, police discovered she was left only “0.3 miles” from where Fucci lived.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Predrag Bulic later concluded that Bailey’s homicide was caused by a “sharp force trauma by stabbing.” St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick told News4Jax the teenager was stabbed a “horrific” number of times.

Both Tristyn and Fucci attended Patriot Oaks Academy in St. Johns, though police said it was unclear how they knew each other or if they were in the same class.