Teen Horribly Burned in ‘Squid Game’-Inspired Honeycomb Challenge

The Netflix show Squid Game has inspired a TikTok trend called the honeycomb challenge—with horrible consequences for one teen. Fourteen-year-old Australian Aiden Higgie tried to make honeycomb himself using a recipe he found on the internet, and the concoction exploded in his microwave, spewing hot liquid on him, the Daily Mail reports. “It boiled up to a ridiculous temperature, and when he took the cup out it exploded in his hand,” his mother said. “It has burnt his hand, and because it was sugar and plastic melted together, it has run down his leg from his knee down to his shin and it stuck and kept on burning and burning and burning. It was like toffee and burnt right through to the nerves.”