Aides Didn’t Tell Trump About RBG’s Death During Rally Because They Thought Crowd Would Cheer: NYT
READ THE ROOM
President Donald Trump’s aides decided not to alert him of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death while he was onstage at a Minnesota rally because they feared that his crowd would cheer about her passing, according to The New York Times. Ginsburg told her granddaughter before she passed that her dying wish was to not be replaced until the nation had elected its president in November. But Trump dismissed it and in a Fox News interview this week he even questioned whether or not she said. The president has vowed to fill her seat before the election, a decision supported by the majority of Senate Republicans. His supporters were even clearer: At Trump’s later rally following the liberal justice’s death, the crowd reportedly chanted, “Fill that seat!”