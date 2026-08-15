Celebrity

Ailing Action Star Bruce Willis Makes Rare Appearance

FAMILY AFFAIR

The actor has retreated from the spotlight as his health has deteriorated.

Sarah-Jane Collins
Sarah-Jane Collins 

Reporter

Actor Bruce Willis and his daughters (L-R) Rumer Glenn Willis,Tallulah Belle Willis and Scout LaRue Willis pose as they arrive for the "Ocean's Twelve" gala black tie premiere in Hollywood December 8, 2004. [The film directed by Steven Soderbergh and produced by Jerry Weintraub, about a group of high class thieves and their friends opens in theaters December 10.]
REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Bruce Willis has appeared in more than 100 films over the four decades of his career, but the Die Hard star has largely retreated from public view after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. Fans have only had glimpses of him through the social media accounts of his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. But Willis was in attendance at the recent wedding of Tallulah, and Vogue was on hand to document the day. On Friday the magazine posted an article on its website with 97 photos. The third one was a smiling, but clearly frail Willis, with his daughter and her new husband, Justin Acee. Willis is wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and a straw hat, his outfit classic and summery alongside his daughter’s wedding gown and son-in-law’s suit. The picture was also posted to Vogue’s Instagram account.

Read it at Vogue
Sarah-Jane Collins

Sarah-Jane Collins

Reporter

Sarah-Jane.Collins@thedailybeast.com

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