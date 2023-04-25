CHEAT SHEET
    Feds Indict Man Accused of Trying to Burn Down Drag-Friendly Church

    UNGODLY

    Katie Hawkinson

    The Community Church of Chesterland in Chesterland, Ohio.

    Jim Urguhart/Reuters

    Federal prosecutors unsealed chargers against a 20-year-old Ohio man Monday, alleging he attempted to burn down a local church because he wanted to “protect the children” and stop a planned drag story hour, the criminal complaint said. Aimenn Penny—an alleged member of a neo-Nazi, “white lives matter” hate group—threw Molotov cocktails at the unoccupied Community Church of Chesterland on March 25, leaving minimal damage, according to the FBI. Penny also said he regretted that his plot to burn down the church didn’t work, according to prosecutors.

