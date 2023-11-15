CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
AIPAC Prepares $100 Million Challenge to Squad Members: Report
MASSIVE PUSH
Read it at Slate
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is expected to spend upwards of $100 million in Democratic primaries to oust members of the Squad and other progressives who have spoken out against Israel’s ground invasion in Gaza, Slate reported Wednesday. Among the vulnerable are Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Cori Bush. Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Ilhan Omar are already facing primary challengers, and AIPAC is reportedly aiding in the search for challengers to other progressives. Full support of Israel is the primary litmus test for AIPAC’s support. The lobbying group last year endorsed 109 Republican representatives who voted to overturn the 2020 election.