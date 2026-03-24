Creator Behind Iconic Disney Movie Dies at 63
The man responsible for the 1997 Disney hit Air Bud, Kevin DiCicco, has died at 63. It’s unclear what his exact cause of death was, but DiCicco has previously been public about his battle with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. His brother Mark told TMZ that the creative was in hospice prior to his death on Saturday in San Diego, California. DiCicco first received national attention when he submitted a video of his dog Buddy performing impressive stunts to America’s Funniest Home Videos. The video would eventually become the inspiration for the family-friendly Disney film. DiCicco received a creator credit for his work on the film and its subsequent spinoffs, but he denies receiving any significant compensation for his role in the franchise. Buddy died a year after the original film was released in 1997. In the years since, DiCicco has struggled with his health and finances. DiCicco was facing homelessness in late 2024 until GoFundMe donations from fans of Air Bud allowed him to pay for a short apartment stay and medical care. DiCicco was also hospitalized in March of 2025 after suffering from a severe bout of pneumonia.