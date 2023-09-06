Air Canada Apologizes After Booting Passengers Over Vomit Drama
SICKLY SWEET
Two passengers who were allegedly kicked off their flight for complaining that their seats were covered in vomit have received an official apology from Air Canada. The incident took place on an Aug. 26 flight from Las Vegas to Montreal, when the passengers were removed by security after complaining that their seatbelts were wet and their seats still covered in vomit, the Associated Press reported. The outlet quoted another passenger—who was sitting in the row behind the pair—who described the scene on Facebook days later as having “a bit of a foul smell.” They added: “Air Canada attempted a quick cleanup before boarding but clearly wasn’t able to do a thorough clean.” After a discussion with a flight attendant and supervisor, the pilot then appeared, accused the passengers of being rude and said they should leave “or they would be escorted off the plane by security and placed on a no fly list.” Air Canada later said it was investigating the matter and has contacted the passengers “as our operating procedures were not followed correctly in this instance. This includes apologizing to these customers, as they clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled, and addressing their concerns.”