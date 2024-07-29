Air Canada Flight Attendant Fight Over Blanket Ends in Chaotic Cancellation
UNFRIENDLY SKIES
A video of a flight attendant arguing with passengers on an Air Canada flight is going viral. The incident on the flight Saturday from Casablanca, Morocco, to Montreal, Canada, started with a passenger’s request for a blanket, the Daily Mail reported. The video begins with the flight attendant speaking in French to the passengers before saying, “I don’t want no bullying against my crew. OK? Everyone behave… You will behave or we will get off!... I’ll tell the captain right away. Yes or no?” The flight attendant reportedly threatened to call the police and have the passenger removed from the plane—and was resisted by the other passengers, who threatened to deplane if the passenger was kicked off. The flight was later canceled. “We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action… We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada,” an Air Canada spokesperson said in a statement.