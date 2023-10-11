Air Canada Grounds Pilot After Disturbing Posts About Israel
‘BURN IN HELL’
Air Canada confirmed it has taken a pilot out of service after he penned a number of disturbing posts following Hamas’ attacks on Israel over the weekend. Followers of Montreal-based First Officer Mostafa Ezzo reportedly complained directly to the airline after he posted a number of shocking statements including: “F*** you Israel, burn in hell” and describing Israel as a “terrorist state.” “Hitler is proud of you,” he wrote in another post. According to the Toronto Sun, Ezzo remains on staff but is now “grounded.” A statement from Air Canada on X, formerly Twitter, added: “We are aware of the unacceptable posts made by an Air Canada pilot. We are taking this matter very seriously, and he was taken out of service on Mon, Oct. 9. We firmly denounce violence in all forms.”