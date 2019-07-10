CHEAT SHEET
COULD COMPLICATE THINGS
Senate Committee to Review Sexual Assault Allegation Probe Into Gen. John Hyten, Joint Chiefs Nominee
The Senate Armed Services Committee has reportedly been briefed on an investigation into a sexual assault allegation against Gen. John Hyten, who was nominated to become the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Defense One reports the alleged “abusive sexual contact” and “unprofessional relationship” took place between late 2017 and early 2018, and Air Force Office of Special Investigations looked into the matter. “There was insufficient evidence to support any finding of misconduct on the part of Gen. Hyten,” a Pentagon spokesman told the website. The committee was reportedly briefed on the probe Wednesday, and the accuser sent a “letter” to some committee members—potentially complicating his confirmation to the post. Several committee members told the publication they intend to review the Air Force investigator's report into the allegation. President Trump nominated Hyten in April to replace Gen. Paul Selva, who is required to step down at the end of his four-year appointment on July 31.