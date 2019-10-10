CHEAT SHEET
WE’RE GOOD
Air Force Concludes Stays at Trump Scotland Resort Were Not in Violation of ‘Anything’
After an internal investigation, the U.S. Air Force says it has determined that their airlift crews’ repeated stays at President Trump’s Scottish golf resort Turnberry were within regulations. “There was no violation of anything.... We even looked at the perception side of things, and the crews just did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Gen. Maryanne Miller, head of Air Mobility Command, told Military.com. The House Oversight Committee has opened its own probe into military stops at Prestwick Airport, near Trump’s resort, as part of a larger investigation into the military’s decision to stay at Trump-owned properties.
“The [investigation] will show that the policies or procedures we had in place for both using civil airfields and lodging, and the crews [decisions] aligned with policy,” Miller said. “They rolled to Turnberry only because others weren’t available... Turnberry is not a first option.” The Air Force’s investigation will now be passed on to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein and Acting Secretary Matt Donovan for additional review; then the Air Force Inspector General will review the report before it is submitted to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.