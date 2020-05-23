Air Force Removes Height Restrictions in Attempt to Draw More Female Pilots
The Air Force has removed height requirements for pilots in a bid to welcome more women into its ranks. Pilots were required to stand taller than 5’4” and shorter than 6’5” so as to fit comfortably into all aircraft cockpits and needed a waiver to be accepted into the Air Force. But people of heights outside that range are still able to fly some aircraft. Gwendolyn DeFilippi, chairwoman of the Air Force’s Barrier Analysis Working Group, told the Air Force Times, “This is a huge win, especially for women and minorities of smaller stature who previously may have assumed they weren’t qualified to join our team.” The Air Force is reportedly facing a shortfall of 2,000 pilots, and Air Force leaders have said they hope to eliminate any barriers to application.