Air Force Investigation: Black Service Members Disciplined More, Promoted Less
‘ROOT CAUSES’
The Air Force treats Black officers differently than their white counterparts, according to a report released Monday by the service’s independent watchdog. While the inspector general’s report did not say systemic racism was present in the Air Force, it did find that Black service members were more likely to be disciplined and less likely to be promoted. The report also found that three out of five Black service members “believe they do not and will not receive the same benefit of the doubt as their white peers if they get in trouble.” The investigation was commissioned by Air Force leaders in June following the police killing of George Floyd, according to The Washington Post. “We’re analyzing root causes and taking appropriate actions to address these challenges,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown said in a statement. “Now we must all move forward with meaningful, lasting, and sustainable change."