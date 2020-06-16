Air Force Sergeant With Ties to ‘Boogaloo’ Movement Charged in Murder of Federal Officer
An Air Force sergeant with ties to the far-right “boogaloo” movement was charged with murder and attempted murder Tuesday in connection with the death of a federal security officer in Oakland. Staff Sgt. Steven Carillo and an accomplice allegedly drove to Oakland with the intent to kill police officers. Federal officer Dave Patrick Underwood was killed in the drive-by shooting and another officer was critically injured while guarding the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building. Carillo, who was not part of Black Lives Matter protests, allegedly believed he would more easily get away with killing the officer in light of the protests. He was also arrested last month in connection with the fatal ambush of a Santa Cruz County deputy. Carillo has been tied to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement, whose followers have advocated for “a violent uprising or impending civil war in the United States.”