Air Force Vet Who Shot Woman for Stealing His Nazi Flag Claims He’s Actually the Victim
‘SELF DEFENSE’
Air Force vet Alexander Feaster, who was arrested in June after shooting a 26-year-old woman who stole a Nazi flag hanging outside his Oklahoma home, has had his bond reduced after claiming he was acting in self defense. In a court filing, Feaster complained he’d long been subjected to threats, harassment, and theft over his two swastika flags—and had even gone so far as to ask local cops to patrol the area to keep him safe. “The defendant is not a violent man and does not describe to all the tenants of National Socialism,” the filing said. He was released Friday after his bond was reduced to $75,000.
The woman, who had been at a nearby party, stole the flag as a dare and, as she was running back across the street, Feaster fired several shots at her. In the filing, he claims he was in “imminent danger” because he thought the woman grabbed for a weapon. She underwent multiple surgeries for her injuries. Investigators found 15 guns in Feaster’s home and signs that he was laying in wait and “anticipating an incident.”