CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Air Force Axes 6 Leaders at Nuclear Base for Unknown Reasons

    ‘LOSS OF CONFIDENCE’

    Minot Air Force Base

    Air Force/Wikimedia Commons

    The Air Force fired six leaders from their jobs at a nuclear base in Minot, North Dakota, citing a “loss of confidence” but providing no other details. Those axed include Col. Gregory Mayer, who oversaw the 5th Mission Support Group and Maj. Jonathan Welch, commander of the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Military Times reported. “These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our nation’s nuclear mission,” Maj. Gen. Andrew Gebara said in a release.

    Read it at Military Times