I Upgraded My Air Fryer and Now I Use It So Much More
GET COOKING
I have been singing the praises of this oft-overlooked plug-in cooking device for some time now, having long loved our plucky little Bella 2.6-Quart air fryer for making everything from air fried chicken to chocolate chip cookies. But the more I used that elegantly simple, compact air fryer, the more I started to long for more. Unlike many air fryers that have that single removable basket, this one uses a hinged door that swings open and down to reveal a capacious interior that can be fitted with a drip tray at the bottom, up to three wire mesh shelves, a rotisserie bar (yes, you can roast a whole chicken in this thing), or a rotating mesh food basket.
Aria Air Fryer
Right away I knew this was a good choice for the family because of those shelves. I can cook meat on the bottom so no drips fall on a vegetarian’s entrée, prepare different starches and/or veggies without flavors co-mingling (and turning off the toddler’s taste buds), and can easily cook myriad foods for different times just by quickly popping out (or in) a shelf or two while leaving another in situ and cooking away.
