Black Box From Doomed Air India Flight Recovered in Wreckage

Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown has gone silent on X after The Washington Post reported Thursday night he is wanted in Miami on a charge of attempted murder. The 36-year-old, who posted over 50 times between Monday and Thursday afternoon, a dozen to joke that he slept with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, has not commented on the allegations. Brown is accused of taking a security guard’s gun and firing it toward him at a celebrity boxing event last month, the Post reports—an incident allegedly captured on camera. A Miami judge ordered Brown to remain under house arrest until trial. Brown, who lives in nearby Fort Lauderdale, claimed on May 16 that he was “jumped” by people trying to steal his jewelry at the boxing event. It is unclear if the one-time Super Bowl champion, who actively campaigned for President Donald Trump last year, has already been detained or placed on house arrest. An attempted murder with a firearm conviction in Florida carries a sentence of at least 10 years. The incident is not Brown’s first legal issue, as he previously was accused of battery, indecent exposure, rape, and of failing to pay child support.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1MAGA Ex-NFL Star Goes Silent After Attempted Murder ChargeCRASHING DOWNHe posted constant jokes this week, claiming he slept with Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife.
- 2Judge Frees Harvard Scientist ICE Tried to Deport to RussiaHOPPING FREEKseniia Petrova, 30, spent four months in federal custody after returning from a vacation with frog embryo samples.
Shop with ScoutedScore 15% Off Red Light Therapy Devices for a Limited TimeWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge’s wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
- 3Kim Jong Un Brags His Warship Is Back in Action After FlubSTERN WARNINGThe 5,000-ton destroyer’s hull was crushed when it twisted during launch last month.
- 4Black Box From Doomed Air India Flight Found in WreckageSEARCHING FOR ANSWERSAll but one of the 242 passengers onboard the flight from Ahmedabad to London were killed in the crash.
Shop with ScoutedBioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese OneWHITE CAST-PROOFBioré’s $15 UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.
- 5Air India Jet Makes Emergency Landing Day After Deadly CrashSTAYING SAFEThe Boeing 787 Dreamliner disaster claimed the lives of more than 260 people on Thursday.
- 6Trump Demands Thanks From Newsom as L.A. Crisis Rages OnTHANKLESS TASKIt’s unlikely the California governor will be offering him any.
- 7Olympian Suspended After Horrific Video of Horse-WhippingLIFE-OR-DEATHThe equestrian claimed he was trying to save a problem animal from slaughter.
- 8Trump Mocked by Hoax Craigslist Ad for His Birthday ParadeWILL WORK 4 CRYPTOThe White House debunked the ad as “fake news.”
Shop with ScoutedThis Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning FastTHICK PONY CLUBDr. Groot is a top Korean hair care brand that focuses on clinically proven solutions for hair thickening.
- 9Mike Johnson Drowned Out by Hecklers at Chaotic PresserDON'T LIKE MIKEThe House speaker was called out for “lies” on live TV by Democrat rivals.
- 10What Air India Pilot Said Seconds Before Fatal CrashDISTRESS CALLThe experienced pilot of Flight 171 made a all just before it hit the ground.
A Harvard researcher charged with smuggling frog embryos into the United States has been released on bail after spending four months in federal custody. In February, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) apprehended Kseniia Petrova, 30, at Boston Logan International Airport after she allegedly failed to properly declare frog embryo samples she had brought from Paris. The Russian-born scientist had her visa revoked and was held at an ICE facility in Louisiana, facing deportation to Russia, where she had previously been arrested for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine. “If I go back, I am afraid I will be imprisoned because of my political position and my position against war,” Petrova told the Associated Press. A federal judge ordered her release from ICE custody in May, ruling that the immigration officers had acted unlawfully, and that neither Petrova nor the nonliving frog embryos posed a threat. However, she remained in federal custody after prosecutors in Massachusetts charged her with one count of smuggling goods into the U.S. That case is ongoing, and she must return to court next week for a hearing. Petrova, who says she didn’t realize the embryos needed to be declared, faces up to 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine if convicted.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.
For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.
Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.
With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.
There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.
Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.
North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said Thursday that a navy destroyer which capsized during its launch last month has been repaired and will soon be delivered to the fleet. The 5,000-ton Kang Kon was righted and returned to dry dock following what Kim previously called a “serious accident,” according to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). After the gaffe, the embarrassed despot sounded off against the “criminal act” that disgraced the nation. He said the accident was caused by the “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility” of the state institutions in charge of building the ship and vowed retribution for officials, at least four of whom have since been detained. The vessel tipped onto its side in late May, and a so-called “miracle” has taken place to fix it. Kim, who visited the site this week, said two more destroyers would be completed by next year. Defense experts say the speed of the recovery is notable, but doubt that the vessel is operational. Images released by KCNA did not show key systems, including radar or missile launchers.
Black Box From Doomed Air India Flight Recovered in Wreckage
One of the black boxes from doomed Air India Flight 171 which crashed and killed all but one of the 242 people on board has been recovered from the charred wreckage of the crash site, sources report. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London from the Indian city of Ahmedabad, crashed just seconds after takeoff and landed in a residential area, erupting in a huge fireball. The cause of the crash currently remains unknown. Two police sources confirmed to Reuters on Friday that one of the plane’s two black boxes had been found in the rubble, although they did not confirm whether it was the flight data recorder or the cockpit voice recorder which had been recovered. The Wall Street Journal claimed on Friday that the investigation into the crash was focusing on “whether the aircraft had a loss or reduction in engine thrust,” although Air India claimed that any investigation would take time and did not expect immediate results. Boeing have dispatched a team of experts to India to assist with the probe.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
An Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing Friday morning after receiving a bomb threat, a day after one of the airline’s jets crashed in India, killing more than 260 people. All 156 passengers on board Flight AI 379, operated by Air India subsidiary Vistara, were safely evacuated back in Phuket, according to Reuters. The incident comes amid national mourning in India following the catastrophic crash of Flight 171 on Thursday, shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. Harrowing CCTV footage shows the Boeing 787 Dreamliner managing just 32 seconds in the air before plummeting to the ground and igniting in a fireball. Only one person, a British national, survived. Indian authorities have launched a formal investigation into both the crash and the new bomb threat. Indian airlines and airports received huge numbers of hoax bomb threats last year—wth nearly 1,000 received in the first 10 months, almost 10 times the 2023 number, reported Reuters.
Donald Trump suggested Gov. Gavin Newsom of California should be grateful for his interventions in Los Angeles as unrest continues after the president’s decision to send in federal troops. “Incompetent Gavin Newscum should have been THANKING me for the job we did in Los Angeles, rather than making sad excuses for the poor job he has done,” he wrote on Truth Social Thursday night. “If it weren’t for me getting the National Guard into Los Angeles, it would be burning to the ground right now!” Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, have accused Trump of creating the very chaos he claimed to be quashing when he ordered thousands of National Guard troops to L.A. over the weekend. Demonstrations have continued this week, as have the federal immigration raids they’re protesting. Trump and Newsom, meanwhile, have been dueling on social media and in the courts. A federal judge ruled Thursday night that Trump’s deployments were “illegal,” but the ruling was temporarily paused on appeal—meaning Trump will be able to keep the National Guard in the city for now.
Warning: some readers may find the video below disturbing.
An Olympian has been suspended after a graphic video showing him striking a horse more than 40 times shocked social media users this week. Heath Ryan, 66, represented Australia in dressage at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The video, which sees Ryan repeatedly striking a horse named Nico, was filmed two years ago. Ryan said the footage documented his “rescue mission” as part of training a problem horse. “The most awful video of me on a young horse has just surfaced,” Ryan said, stating that the 6-year-old horse had been dropped off with him before being sent to the slaughterhouse. He said the previous owner had been hospitalized after an accident on the horse. The Olympian said he “felt obliged to the horse to see if it was possibly salvageable” and he had “never ridden anything like it”. Ryan is a member of Equestrian Australia, which said it was “extremely alarmed and concerned” by the footage and had suspended him while it undertakes a formal investigation. “I am so sad this was caught on video,” Ryan said. “That video was a life-or-death moment for Nico. I felt I genuinely had to try my very hardest to see if Nico would consider other options.”
President Donald Trump’s big birthday parade became the subject of a Craigslist ad branded by the White House as “fake.” The ad, published Tuesday, was headlined “Seat Fillers Needed - June 14th - Constitution Avenue - DC.” Coincidentally, Trump’s $45 million tank parade in honor of his 79th birthday is taking place in Washington, D.C. on the same day. “T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC on June 14th,” the ad read. “Extras are required to wear Red, White and Blue clothing and will be provided a RED hat to wear. GOLD accessories are acceptable as well.” The ad promised $1,000 in cryptocurrency and lunch for any takers. “We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control and these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform,” it added. The White House told TMZ, however, that the ad was “fake news.” The company cited in the ad, Fight Fight Fight LLC, told TMZ that they knew nothing about the posting.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.
It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.
House Speaker Mike Johnson was heckled by Democrats calling out his “lies” during a raucous press conference in the Capital on Thursday. Johnson was being asked whether California senator Alex Padilla should face consequences for gatecrashing a media appearance by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem when it all kicked off. Johnson told reporters, “I think that that behavior at a minimum rises to the level of a censure. We’re not going to have branches fighting physically.” As he continued and labelled Padilla’s behavior “wildly inappropriate... you don’t charge a sitting cabinet secretary”, Californian Democrat senator Sam Liccardo walked behind Johnson and shouted, “Mike, that’s absurd,” The Hill reports. New York Congressman Dan Goldman yelled, “why don’t you stand up for Congress?” Another Democrat was heard shouting “that’s a lie!” and “lies!” A flustered Johnson tried to compose himself as the shouting continued, noting “you can see it’s a heated debate.” When asked by a journalist to comment on the heckling, Johnson said, “I’m not gonna respond to that... I think the American people can draw their own conclusions... they saw a senator acting... er, wildly inappropriate I’ll leave it at that.”
The pilot of a London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday made a frantic mayday call just seconds before the catastrophe. Senior captain Sumeet Sabharwal and his co-captain, Clive Kunder, began to lose control of the plane’s engines seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad Airport at 1:39 pm local time. The plane was just 400 feet in the air when he made the call, Indian authorities told CNN. The authorities confirmed Sabharwal, who had 8,200 flight hours, made the distress call to air traffic control less than a minute after takeoff, saying, “Mayday… no thrust, losing power, unable to lift.” The captain then lost signal at around 625 feet. The plane crashed into a medical college building not far from the runway. The crash killed all but one of the flight’s 242 passengers and crew. At least 50 people who were inside or around the college were injured, with five still missing. The flight’s sole survivor, British national Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who reportedly jumped from the plane’s emergency exit, told Hindustan Times he heard a “loud noise” about 30 seconds after takeoff. A medic who treated him told AP that Ramesh described the plane “splitting in two.”