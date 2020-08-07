Air India Plane Splits in Two After Skidding Off Runway During Landing

Read it at BBC
An Air India Express jet broke in half after it skidded off the runway in a crash that has killed at least two people. The plane, carrying 184 passengers, was landing in the southern state of Kerala when it went off the runway at Calicut International Airport and split in two in a nearby valley. Two people, including the flight’s pilot, reportedly died, while another 35 passengers have been taken to the hospital with injuries. Most of the people aboard the Boeing 737 were evacuated from the aircraft, which was carrying Indians trapped overseas by the coronavirus pandemic back home.