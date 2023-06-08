U.S.-Bound Passengers Rescued After Being Stranded in Russia
WHEELS UP
Hundreds of Air India passengers who were left stranded in Russia after their plane was diverted have arrived safely in San Francisco early Thursday. The original flight from New Delhi to California was forced to make an emergency landing at Magadan airport in far eastern Russia on Tuesday after the Boeing 777 “developed a technical issue with one of its engines,” the airline said. Passengers were housed in “makeshift accommodation” before their replacement flight arrived, with the airline confirming that it touched down at 12:07 a.m. local time Thursday. “All our passengers are being extended maximum on-ground assistance with clearance formalities and provided other necessary support,” Air India tweeted. “Air India thanks government agencies, regulatory authorities, our staff and partners involved in supporting our endeavour to bring our passengers to SFO as soon as possible and in providing them care while they waited in Magadan, Russia.”