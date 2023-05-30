Air New Zealand Will Now Weigh International Passengers Flying From Auckland
Passengers leaving Auckland on international flights with Air New Zealand are to be asked to take off their shoes and step on a scale to be weighed before taking their flight. The exercise, which will continue to July 2, is part of a “passenger weight survey” to ensure the optimal distribution of flight loads and the airline insists that all information will be anonymized. “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting," said Alastair James, the airline’s local control expert. “We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us.” Among passengers who will be affected will be those on the new direct flight from Auckland to New York JFK—at 17 hours, one of the world’s longest, CNN reported.