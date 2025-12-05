Air Traffic Control Meltdown Forces Delta Flight to Land in Wrong Country
A Delta Air Lines flight from New York to Edinburgh was forced to divert to Dublin on Friday morning after a major IT failure halted all incoming air traffic into the Scottish capital. Delta Flight 208, which departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Thursday evening, issued a 7700 squawk code while over the Atlantic, signaling an onboard emergency. The Boeing 767 then spent about 20 minutes circling just south of the Scottish capital before being diverted to Dublin, where it landed at 10:17 a.m. local time Friday. Flight tracking data shows several aircraft circling the airport and being diverted to alternative locations, primarily Dublin or nearby Glasgow Airport. The airport’s IT issue was resolved less than an hour after Delta’s 26-year-old plane landed in Dublin, with outgoing flights from Edinburgh Airport resuming around 10:45 a.m. The Boeing 767 managed to land in Edinburgh at 1:38 p.m. Delta has yet to comment on the nature of the emergency.