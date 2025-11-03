Air Traffic Controller Crisis Reaches Damning Record

Air traffic control staffing shortages have reached their highest levels since the government shutdown began, according to a new report. Analysis from CNN of Federal Aviation Administration plans revealed there were 98 reported incidents over the Halloween weekend where operations had to be amended to maintain safety with reduced staff. Despite being essential workers required to keep clocking in through the shutdown, which has reached its 33rd day, air traffic controllers are not being paid. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said that some are even taking time off to work second jobs. The incidents, known as “staffing triggers,” necessitate adjustments to operations to ensure air safety is maintained. This can include rerouting, slowing flights, or delaying them. On Friday, 46 facilities were affected, with 34 on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, according to CNN. Newark Liberty International Airport had the most triggers, with nearly 80 percent of controllers in the New York City area out. “Austin, Texas; Newark, New Jersey; Boston, Dallas, Denver, Nashville and Phoenix were all short-staffed at some point over the weekend,” it said. The FAA said on Friday: “Air traffic controllers are under immense stress and fatigue. The shutdown must end so that these controllers receive the pay they’ve earned, and travelers can avoid further disruptions and delays.”