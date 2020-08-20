Airbnb Indefinitely Bans House Parties Across the Globe
KEGS ON ICE
There are two bits of bad news if you’ve been planning a massive rager at an Airbnb: First, there’s a global pandemic on so anyone who wants to do that is an idiot. Second, it’s no longer allowed. The short-term lettings platform has announced a global ban on parties and events at its listings until an unspecified point in the future. “This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice,” read a company statement provided to USA Today. The company has been criticized for failing to police huge parties during the pandemic—one in New Jersey reportedly attracted more than 700 people, another in Los Angeles that ended with a man shot dead. The company also said it will limit occupancy in its rental homes to a maximum of 16 people, and warned that it would be prepared to pursue legal action against people who break the new rules.