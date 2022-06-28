Airbnb Calls Last Drinks on House Parties
PARTY POOPERS
Airbnb has made its pandemic-era ban on parties permanent. The company said Tuesday that rentals will not be allowed to advertise as a party space, and renters will be prohibited from hosting parties at Airbnbs. The company said the decision comes after seeing how “effective” its temporary party ban was, which was originally created to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The company said it had seen a 44 percent year-over-year decrease in unauthorized house parties. Those who violate the policy, which will be implemented over the next few months, could face temporary or permanent suspension. However, the company said it’s lifting the 16-person cap from listings. “In 2020 when we first announced the temporary policy, we noted plans to scope a potential exception process for specialty and traditional hospitality venues, and those plans are still under consideration,” Airbnb said.