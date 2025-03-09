Aircraft Intercepted Over Mar-a-Lago While Trump Was There
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced Sunday that F-16 fighter jets were deployed near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to respond to a civilian aircraft that encroached upon the club’s no-fly zone. The jets intercepted the aircraft and fired flares to warn its pilots to shift course and move away from the restricted flight area. A statement from NORAD indicated that the aircraft flew over the area at around 1:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, and was ultimately safely escorted out of the zone with no consequential effects. NORAD additionally noted that is the second time an aircraft was intercepted near Mar-a-Lago over the past 48 hours. “Since the January 20, 2025 presidential inauguration, NORAD has responded to over 20 tracks of interest entering the Palm Beach, Florida TFR [temporary flight restriction] area,” NORAD said in a statement. “Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs [notice to airmen], especially in the NCR and Mar-a-Lago regions.” According to The New York Post, the two incursions occurred while Trump was staying at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.
