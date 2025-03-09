Cheat Sheet
1

Aircraft Intercepted Over Mar-a-Lago While Trump Was There

Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 03.09.25 5:38PM EDT 
Donald Trump arrives for a press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida.
Donald Trump arrives for a press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at Mr. Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) announced Sunday that F-16 fighter jets were deployed near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to respond to a civilian aircraft that encroached upon the club’s no-fly zone. The jets intercepted the aircraft and fired flares to warn its pilots to shift course and move away from the restricted flight area. A statement from NORAD indicated that the aircraft flew over the area at around 1:15 p.m. EDT on Sunday, and was ultimately safely escorted out of the zone with no consequential effects. NORAD additionally noted that is the second time an aircraft was intercepted near Mar-a-Lago over the past 48 hours. “Since the January 20, 2025 presidential inauguration, NORAD has responded to over 20 tracks of interest entering the Palm Beach, Florida TFR [temporary flight restriction] area,” NORAD said in a statement. “Aircrews are reminded to verify all FAA NOTAMs [notice to airmen], especially in the NCR and Mar-a-Lago regions.” According to The New York Post, the two incursions occurred while Trump was staying at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

Read it at The New York Post

2
Meghan Markle Faces Backlash for Pic of Daughter Without Safety Vest
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 2:33PM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 2:32PM EDT 
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 10: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to HM Queen Elizabeth on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was slammed for her parenting skills after she posted a rare picture of her three-year-old daughter on Instagram Saturday, Fox News first reported. The Duchess of Sussex included a photo of Prince Harry cradling the young Princess Lilibet on a boat in a carousel of images for International Women’s Day. At first glance, a viewer may find nothing amiss with the wholesome scene, but critics online quickly pointed out that Princess Lilibet was not wearing a safety vest. “Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are so good at showing the world how much they suck at being parents What f---ing moron doesn’t put their child in a safety vest while boating,” one person wrote. Another added, “Family has been in the boating industry for four generations; a very big no no! Things happen in a blink of an eye.” Yet another commenter called the couple “irresponsible,” adding that “even pet owners put life vests on their pets when riding in boats.”

Read it at Fox News

3
Trump Boosts Message Telling Americans to ‘Shut Up’ About Egg Prices
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 3:30PM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 1:20PM EDT 
Egg shortage signage is displayed on partially empty shelves at a Sprouts Farmer's Market grocery store in Lawndale, California on January 2, 2025.
Egg shortage signage is displayed on partially empty shelves at a Sprouts Farmer's Market grocery store in Lawndale, California on January 2, 2025. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump promised cheaper groceries when he took office, but two months in, it seems the president is sick of all the complaining. To make his point, the president shared an article from the Daily Caller on Truth Social titled “Shut Up About Egg Prices — Trump Is Saving Consumers” that minimizes concerns about the increasing cost of eggs. The article, written by right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk, concedes that “a dozen currently costs around $7, up from just $2 in October.” However, Kirk contends that inflation during Trump’s presidency isn’t as severe as critics suggest and tells voters to stop whining. “The high price of eggs is in no way President Trump’s fault,” Kirk writes. “Almost all the increase took place during Biden’s final months in office.” The pro-Trump article further defended the president, saying, “Trump is already hard at work to deliver savings for American families.”

Read it at Truth Social

4
Swedes Boycott American Goods in Message to Trump
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.09.25 4:35PM EDT 
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California.
SAN FRANCISCO - FEBRUARY 09: A sign stands outside of a McDonald's restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Swedes have led widespread calls for a boycott of American products in response to the U.S.‘s decision to halt its support for Ukraine, Euro News reported. Several Facebook groups have gained momentum, urging citizens to stop purchasing products from major U.S. companies. Two notable Facebook groups with more than 130,000 members combined are driving the initiative. The boycott targets a range of American brands, including Tesla, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Levi’s, along with services like Netflix, Google, and Airbnb. Jannike Kohinoor, creator of one of the groups, “Bojkotta varor från USA,” explained her motivation for the boycott, stating that as a Swedish citizen with no voting power in U.S. elections, she felt compelled to take action. “When I can’t vote in the U.S. elections or demonstrate on the streets in the United States, I feel that I have to do something,” Kohinoor said. While many supporters are eager to find alternatives, some shoppers are finding it challenging to fully avoid American-made products. “It’s difficult because everything has an American influence. So it’s terribly difficult,” one shopper commented. Despite the challenges, the movement continues to grow, with members sharing alternatives and rallying behind the cause.

Read it at Euro News

5
College Student Vanishes on Spring Break in Dominican Republic
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 12:38PM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 12:36PM EDT 
Sudiksha Konanki
Handout/Instagram/defensacivilrd

Authorities in the Dominican Republic are looking for Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing from a beach on spring break in the Dominican Republic, the New York Post reported. The 20-year-old, who is from a suburb of Washington, D.C., was reported missing on Thursday while traveling with a group, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen walking on the beach at the Riu Republica Resort at around 4:50 a.m. Konanki, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes, was wearing a bikini, big round earrings, a metal designer anklet on her right leg, yellow and steel bracelets on her right hand, and a multicolored beaded bracelet on her left hand. “Our office was contacted on Thursday evening about a missing female from Loudoun County who was with a group of other people traveling in the Dominican Republic, Punta Cana specifically,” an LCSO spokesperson said Saturday. University of Pittsburgh officials said in a statement that they are working with Konanki’s family and local authorities in Virginia to find Konanki. “University officials are in contact with Sudiksha Konanki’s family as well as authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, and we have offered our full support in their efforts to find her and bring her home safely,” university spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said.

Read it at New York Post

6
Luxembourg Prince Dead at 22 After Battling Rare Disease
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.09.25 11:51AM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 11:47AM EDT 
Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg
Instagram/Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg

Prince Frederik of Luxembourg died at age 22 after his battle with POLG Mitochondrial disease, a rare genetic disorder that affects how cells produce energy. His father, Prince Robert—the first cousin of the Grand Duke of Luxembourg—announced his death on Instagram on March 8. “It is with a very heavy heart that my wife and I would like to inform you of the passing of our son, The POLG Foundation Founder and Creative Director, Frederik,” Robert wrote. “Last Friday, February 28th, on ‘Rare Disease Day’, our beloved son called us in to his room to speak to him for one last time. Frederik found the strength and the courage to say goodbye to each of us in turn.” The young prince died surrounded by loved ones, asking his father, “Papa, are you proud of me?” Robert wrote that his son had trouble speaking for several days beforehand, “so the clarity of these words was as surprising as the weight of the moment was profound. The answer was very easy, and he had heard it oh so many times…. but at this time, he needed reassurance that he had contributed all that he possibly could in his short and beautiful existence and that he could now finally move on.” Prince Robert explained that his son was born with the rare illness but was only disnosed at 14. POLG Mitochondrial disease “robs the body’s cells of energy, in turn causing progressive multiple organ dysfunction and failure,” according to The POLG Foundation.

Read it at Instagram

7
Secret Service Shoots Armed Man Outside the White House
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.09.25 10:17AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while traveling in Las Vegas for a series of events.
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 18: Early morning light is seen on the White House on July 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 while traveling in Las Vegas for a series of events. Kevin Dietsch/Getty

The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man outside the White House on Sunday morning, CNN reported. Anthony Guglielmi, the agency’s chief of communications, said that the agency received intel about a “suicidal individual” traveling from Indiana to Washington D.C. and spotted a person matching his description in a parked car near 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. “As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” Guglielmi said. No agents were injured, but the man was later taken to a hospital. His condition was not released. President Donald Trump was not at the White House at the time of the confrontation. DC Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into the incident.

Read it at CNN

8
Eight People Injured After Driver Crashes Into LA Car Dealership
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.09.25 4:52AM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 1:47AM EST 
CarMax
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At least eight people were injured when a car plowed into a Los Angeles area CarMax dealership, the Associated Press reports. Two people were critically injured while six had minor injuries after the crash at the Inglewood dealership, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Video footage of the aftermath posted to social media showed a damaged SUV reversing into the building before driving out the other side, while employees implored people to move out of the way. According to CarMax, the driver was a customer whose car had just been appraised; he has since been arrested. The company thanked the authorities for their swift response.

Read it at Associated Press

9
Director Shuts Downs Rumors of Blake Lively-Anna Kendrick Beef
Catherine Bouris
Updated 03.09.25 4:59AM EDT 
Published 03.09.25 12:06AM EST 
Anna Kendrick, Paul Feig, Blake Lively
Michael Buckner/SXSW Conference & Festivals via Getty Images

Director Paul Feig took to X to shut down speculation that Anna Kendrick is “pissed” at her Another Simple Favor co-star Blake Lively and “never wants to work with her again.” Those allegations came from influencer Melanie King, a YouTuber who produces pro-Justin Baldoni content, including merch. In response to the claims, Feig issued a three-word response: “Um… you’re wrong.” The director’s post came after Kendrick avoided sharing how she felt about working with Lively again at the film’s SXSW premiere, simply responding, “Oh, you know,” when asked what it was like to reunite with her former co-star. Lively herself had to contend with a pro-Baldoni protester at the movie’s premiere; in addition to a homemade “Blake Lied” T-shirt, she also carried a sign that read, “Justice for Justin Baldoni, Blake Lied.” Kendrick and Lively co-starred in 2018’s A Simple Favor, which was also directed by Feig. Another Simple Favor, the film’s sequel, debuts on Prime Video on May 1, 2025.

Read it at X

10
No Yolk: Justice Department to Investigate Rising Egg Prices
Catherine Bouris
Published 03.08.25 10:37PM EST 
Eggs in a supermarket
Grace Cary/Getty Images

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Justice Department has opened an investigation into egg prices, which have doubled in the past year. The department plans to establish whether egg producers have conspired to inflate prices or hold back supply. The department has already sent letters to several dairy companies instructing them to preserve all documents about their pricing conversations with customers and competitors, as well as any correspondence with Expana, the agency that tracks wholesale egg pricing information. Increasing egg prices—on average, grocery shoppers in America are paying approximately $5 per dozen—have largely been attributed to the worst outbreak of avian flu in the country’s history. The widespread disease has resulted in the deaths of more than 150 million chickens, turkeys and egg-laying hens in the past three years. President Donald Trump previously vowed to get inflation under control after starting his second term. In late February, the Trump administration was struggling to rehire avian flu experts who were fired in the Elon Musk-led federal worker purge, in order to curb skyrocketing egg prices.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

