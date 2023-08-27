CHEAT SHEET
Aircraft Training Exercise Kills 3 U.S. Marines in Australia
Three U.S. Marines were killed and five others seriously injured on Sunday in an aircraft crash during a training exercise in Australia. Twenty-three Marines were on board during the crash on Melville Island at around 9:30 a.m. local time. The cause of the crash is “under investigation,” according to a Sunday statement from the Marine Rotational Force—Darwin. CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton said that it’s still too early to tell if the disaster was due to a mechanical failure or not, but some Marines are still being treated on-site. “We are working incredibly hard and as fast as we can to make sure we can get people to treatment,” Northern Territory Chief Natasha Fyles said.