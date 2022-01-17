Airline Bosses Freak Out Over 5G Launch This Week

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Reuters
AT&T and Verizon are set to deploy 5G service on Wednesday—and the heads of the major airlines are warning that could be a catastrophe for travel and strand tens of thousands of American passengers, according to Reuters. They fired off a warning letter to federal officials claiming the service could interfere with airplane instruments on wide-body planes. “Airplane manufacturers have informed us that there are huge swaths of the operating fleet that may need to be indefinitely grounded,” they wrote, asking that 5G not be deployed within two miles of runways at some airports. “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”