Airline Close Calls Are Now Happening All the Time: Report
Close calls involving commercial airlines in the U.S. are occurring with alarming regularity, according to a New York Times investigation that says such incidents happen much more frequently than most people realize. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) internal records and other sources show that near-misses involving commercial airliners have happened on average multiple times a week this year, the Times reports, with many occurring at or near airports as a result of human error. Nationwide understaffing of air traffic controllers has been cited as a major contributing factor for the scary events, of which there were 46 involving commercial airliners last month alone, according to the report.