1

Airline in Deadly Boeing Crash Warned for Safety Breach on Other Aircraft

CHECKS OVERDUE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 06.20.25 7:20AM EDT 
Published 06.20.25 7:05AM EDT 
Air India Airbus A320 aircraft as seen flying over the mountains of Kathmandu valley and landing in Tribhuvan International Airport KTM.
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Air India has been issued a formal warning by an aviation watchdog for breaching safety rules after three planes took off despite being overdue for crucial checks on emergency equipment, according to a report. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found during spot checks in May that mandatory inspections for emergency escape slides on three of the airline’s Airbus planes were overdue. The inspection of one Airbus A320 was delayed for over a month before being completed on May 15—it flew to international destinations during the delay, according to Reuters. An A319 used domestically had checks overdue by three months, while a third aircraft had a two-day delay. In one of the incidents, the error was discovered when an engineer “inadvertently deployed an escape slide during maintenance,” the report claimed. Checks on escape slides are “a very serious issue. In case of an accident, if they don’t open, it can lead to serious injuries,” aviation expert Vibhuti Singh told Reuters. Air India acknowledged the findings in a statement and said it was “accelerating” verification of its maintenance records. The findings come just a week after an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed just moments after takeoff, killing at least 270 people in one of the most deadly aviation disasters in decades. The warning notices and investigation report were unrelated to the crash.

Read it at Reuters

2
Netflix Star Killed in Hamptons Hit-and-Run
MANHUNT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.20.25 4:12AM EDT 
Published 06.20.25 3:55AM EDT 
EAST HAMPTON, NY - AUGUST 22: (L-R) Sara Burack and Viet N'Guyen attend Hamptons Magazine's Celebration of an Evening Of Mixology With Tequila Avion on August 22, 2014 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images for Hamptons Magazine)
Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

A manhunt is underway after a New York real estate agent who featured on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons. Sara Burack, 40, was found by police lying in the road unconscious in Hampton Bays, Southampton, on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. She died later at Stony Brook University Hospital. Authorities have not yet tracked down the driver who struck her. Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit have also not received any witness reports or a description of the vehicle involved. Million Dollar Beach House offered a look behind the scenes at the Hamptons’ competitive luxury real estate industry. Burack appeared in its only season, in 2020. She used to work at Nest Seekers International, a high-end real estate company. Its regional manager, Geoff Gifkins, paid tribute to his former colleague. “Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” he said. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”

Read it at The New York Post

3
Teen Wearing Chain Necklace Struck by Lightning in Central Park
CHAIN REACTION
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.20.25 5:42AM EDT 
Police respond after a person was reported to have been struck by lightning at the East Meadow of Central Park in Manhattan, New York City, on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
New York Daily News/Gardiner Anderson/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A 15-year-old boy was hit by lightning Thursday after the tree he was leaning against in New York City’s Central Park was struck and the current transferred to a chain necklace he was wearing. The boy had taken shelter from a thunderstorm under the tree while his friends sat on the grass nearby, a witness told The New York Times. The force of the lightning knocked him to the ground. As he lay unmoving, his friends called frantically for help and tried to revive him. Fortunately, though, the boy survived, suffering only minor burns, a law enforcement official said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Lightning is among the leading causes of weather-related death in the U.S., with an average of 27 deaths per year between 2009 and 2018. Perhaps surprisingly, however, about 90 percent of people who are hit by lightning survive.

Read it at The New York Times

4
David Lynch’s Unfinished Film and Stuffed Deer Heads Sold in Massive $4M Auction
ANTLERS AND ARTIFACTS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.20.25 5:22AM EDT 
Artist David Lynch
Nearly 450 personal items belonging to late film-maker David Lynch fetched approximately $4.25 million at auction on Wednesday. Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Nearly 450 personal items belonging to late film-maker David Lynch fetched approximately $4.25 million at auction Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to Julien’s Auctions. The top-selling lot was a group of 11 scripts for Lynch’s unfinished film project, Ronnie Rocket: The Absurd Mystery of The Strange Forces of Existence, which went for $195,000. Lynch, who died in January aged 78, left behind a trove of memorabilia from his decades-long career. Items ranged from stuffed and mounted deer heads, which fetched $16,250; his personalized director’s chair, which sold for $91,000; to props from Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, and furniture, including many pieces he designed and built himself. His favorite La Marzocco espresso machine fetched $45,500. Scripts from Mulholland Drive sold for $104,000, while a Twin Peaks pilot episode script brought in $91,000. Lynch began working on Ronnie Rocket after Eraserhead (1977), but it was shelved due to lack of financing. Though drafts circulated online, Lynch kept the project close, teasing that it concerned “a three-foot tall guy with red hair and physical problems, and about 60-cycle alternating current electricity.” The buyer of the scripts remains unknown. The total will go to his estate.

Read it at The Guardian

5
Man Discovers He Was Married Without His Consent
I DON’T
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.19.25 3:57PM EDT 
Published 06.19.25 3:56PM EDT 
Kristin Marie Spearman
Kristin Marie Spearman McLennan County Jail

A man was shocked to find out this week that he wasn’t single—in fact, he was married without even saying “I do.” The 42-year-old Texas man rushed to call the police Friday when he received a package from his ex-girlfriend that included a photo of her holding their marriage certificate, even though he had not consented to the union (or even known about it). Kristin Marie Spearman, the man’s ex, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail where she’s now being held on felony stalking charges. Spearman, 36, was located at her residence before taken into custody. Her ex, who authorities are not naming, told police that he had been in a relationship with Spearman and they had gotten a marriage license in early June, but he broke up with her before the wedding took place. Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin claimed Spearman convinced a pastor to certify the marriage, even though the man wasn’t in attendance. “I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,” Martin said. She then went to the county clerk’s office and filed the certificate.

Read it at The Hill

6
Miley Cyrus Says Dad Used to Smoke Pot on the ‘Hannah Montana’ Set
BEST OF BUD WORLD
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.19.25 4:04PM EDT 
BILLY RAY CYRUS, MILEY CYRUS
Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus on the set of “Hannah Montana.” Disney Channel/Ron Tom via Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus seems to have gotten a little too lit on the set of Hannah Montana. Joining her mother and sister, Tish and Brandi Cyrus, in a Thursday episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, pop star Miley Cyrus claimed that she’d often get blamed for a little activity her dad was supposedly doing while filming the Disney Channel show. “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Miley’s mother asked, prompting the “Flowers” singer to immediately reply: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.” The singer went on to describe the situation as “hilarious,” while Tish recalled fiercely defending her ex-husband whenever she’d get calls about him smoking marijuana on set. “I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” Tish remembered, adding that she and Miley would instead blame her Hannah Montana costar Mitchel Musso. Billy Ray and Miley both starred on the Disney Channel hit from 2006 to 2011. Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage, shares five children with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer: Miley, Braison, Noah, Brandi and Trace.

Read it at People

7
Bobby Flay Breaks His Silence on Death of Food Network Star
TOUCHING TRIBUTE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 06.19.25 2:04PM EDT 
Worst Cooks in America hosts Bobby Flay (left) and Ann Burrell.
Charles Sykes/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The Food Network’s Bobby Flay has paid tribute to his late co-host and friend Anne Burrell, who was found dead in her home this week at age 55. Flay shared an Instagram story in which he described Worst Cooks in America, the show he co-hosted with Burrell, as the “funnest” show on TV. The caption appeared alongside an image of Burrell clutching her two cats, along with a heartfelt tribute from Flay. “The greatest gift I got from AB was turning me on to a world of Maine Coon cats,” Flay wrote, adding that this newfound love includes his own pet cat, Nacho. “A gift that I’ll have forever.” Flay ended his post with the hashtag #unforgettable. A family statement, obtained by DailyMail.com, said the culinary star’s light “radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.” Burrell was found dead at her Brooklyn home on Tuesday. A cause of death has not been determined pending autopsy results. However, the New York City Fire Department said it responded to reports of a cardiac arrest and that the person at Burrell’s address was dead upon arrival, according to NBC News.

Read it at DailyMail.com

8
‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Makes Red-Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend
MAKING IT OFFICIAL
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.19.25 12:05PM EDT 
Jade Whipkey and Anna Camp attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bride Hard" at DGA Theater Complex on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Anna Camp and her girlfriend Jade Whipkey walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Camp’s latest film. The Pitch Perfect and You star had been dropping social media hints since February that she and Whipkey, an on-set stylist, were together. The two posed together Wednesday on the DGA Theater Complex red carpet for Bride Hard, where they put their arms around each other and beamed. Camp, 42, was previously married to actor Michael Mosley from 2010 to 2013 and her Pitch Perfect co-star Skylar Astin from 2016 to 2019. In February, she joked during a social media interview that she didn’t expect anything from guys on first dates anymore because, “I’m dating a woman and it’s great.” In May, she shared a photo on her Instagram stories of Whipkey captioned “Date night.” Her latest film stars her Pitch Perfect co-star Rebel Wilson as a secret agent who has to save her best friend Betsy (Camp) from a group of mercenaries who take her hostage at her wedding. Wilson publicly revealed she is gay in June 2022. “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she said at the time.

Jade Whipkey and Anna Camp attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Bride Hard" at DGA Theater Complex on June 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Jade Whipkey (left) and Anna Camp (right) had been dropping social media clues for months that they were together. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Read it at Us Weekly

9
Marlee Matlin Reveals She Lived with Unexpected Star for Years
ROOMMATES
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.19.25 11:01AM EDT 
Henry Winkler and Marlee Matlin
Henry Winkler and Marlee Matlin Alexandra Wyman/Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

Marlee Matlin knows who to call when she’s hit rock bottom. The Children of a Lesser God star had just left rehab and an abusive relationship when she showed up on the doorstep of Happy Days icon Henry Winkler. She revealed Thursday that Winkler took her under his wing and looked after her like a daughter. He and his wife, Stacey, invited her to eat family meals alongside their kids and even watched out for Matlin like her second parents. Matlin, 59, calls Winkler, 79, her “second dad,” joking that he would even tell her to clean her room every day. “I mean, who gets to say that about Henry Winkler?” she asked, calling him “probably one of the most famous American icons ever. But honestly, he’s very genuine and he’s been a huge mentor in my life.” The CODA star met Winkler when she was only 12 years old, performing on stage at the Chicago Center on Deafness. They hit it off immediately, and the two stayed friends throughout the years. Matlin even got married to her now husband Kevin Grandalski at the Winkler home. The Oscar-winning actress’ new documentary Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore premieres Friday in New York.

Read it at Page Six

10
Report Reveals Cause of Plane Crash That Killed Rock Star
TRAGEDY
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 06.19.25 1:30PM EDT 
Drummer Daniel Williams of The Devil Wears Prada performs at the Rockstar Energy Drink Mayhem Festival at San Manuel Amphitheater
Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

New details have emerged about the events that led up to the plane crash which killed rock star drummer Daniel Williams in May. Williams, formerly of the metalcore band The Devil Wears Prada, died when a small private jet crashed after striking a power line while flying too low towards California’s Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport, according to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), cited by the Daily Mail. Music producer and agent Dave Shapiro, who was among the six people killed in the crash, is believed to have been the pilot of the doomed jet. However, the NTSB report does not specifically assign blame to him for the crash. Other factors, such as poor weather conditions, were cited as possible contributors to the plane clipping the power lines and going down. The aircraft was flying at an altitude of roughly 95 feet when it struck the lines around two miles from the airport. The Daily Mail also reports that both the airport’s weather data system and its runway lighting system were not operational during the early hours of May 22, when the Cessna 550 Citation plane was making its approach.

Read it at Daily Mail

