1
MAGA Star’s Bodyguard Busted by Feds With Alleged Fentanyl Stockpile
A SECRET SERVICE
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Updated 01.09.26 9:45AM EST 
Published 01.09.26 9:28AM EST 
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Vivek Ramaswamy speaks on stage on the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A bodyguard of top MAGA figurehead Vivek Ramaswamy has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after investigators say they found fentanyl and methamphetamine stashed in his home. Justin Salsburey, 43, and his 38-year-old wife Ruthann are accused of having hundreds of boxes of “bulk narcotics” sent to their home, according to court documents cited by WOSU. Salsburey worked for ARK Protection, which provided security for Ramaswamy, a Trump ally who ran for president in 2024 and is now a GOP candidate for Ohio governor. Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial campaign, said Ramaswamy’s family was “alarmed” by the news, adding that Salsburey had passed multiple background checks and never failed a drug test. “Upon being informed of this matter in recent days, the outside security firm immediately removed the individual from the security detail,” Luck said. Prosecutors say the couple received 261 suspected drug parcels, which included 119 counterfeit OxyContin pills that tested positive for fentanyl and more than 4,000 grams of methamphetamine. The husband and wife have been charged in Ohio with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possess with intent to distribute a detectable amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

2

Airline Passenger Breaks Ankle After Missing Seatbelt Sign

BUCKLED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.09.26 11:38AM EST 
British Airways Airbus A380 Superjumbo passenger aircraft, spotted flying on final approach for landing on London Heathrow Airport runway in the United Kingdom. The double decker wide body airliner is the world's largest jet. The BA A380 airplane has the registration tail number G-XLED and is powered by 4x RR Trent 970 engines. The pictured airplane is arriving from Johannesburg JNB International Airport in South Africa as Flight BA56. British Airways is the flag carrier airline of the United Kingdom with main hub at Heathrow Airport, operating a fleet of 244 planes and member of Oneworld aviation alliance group. Since 2011 BA merged with Iberia creating the International Airlines Group IAG, the third largest airline group in the world. September 11, 2024 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An airline passenger broke his ankle after falling asleep, missing the seatbelt sign coming on, and then going to the bathroom. The 11-year-old British Airways Airbus A380 G-XLEI was traveling from Los Angeles International to London Heathrow in December 2024 when it encountered a pocket of turbulence south of Greenland. The findings from the incident come following an investigation from the U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which said a member of cabin crew also suffered a broken ankle as she tried to buckle into her jump seat. “That passenger reported that he left his seat to use the lavatory,” the AAIB report said. “He described the aircraft as ‘undergoing light chop’ but, having been asleep prior to that, had not noticed the seat belt signs being on, and had not heard any announcements. While returning to his seat, he described the aircraft making a sudden movement upward and sideways, and believed that the movement of the floor with respect to his foot broke his ankle.” It adds, “Shortly after the turbulence injuries, a different passenger became unwell and lost consciousness.” The jet, carrying 277 passengers, proceeded to London, where it was met by medical teams.

,

Save $120 on the ViralDyson Airwrap—Today Only
BLOWN AWAY
Published 01.09.26 12:31AM EST 
Two women holding the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler, showcasing smooth, styled hair created with the heat-controlled curling and styling tool.
QVC

This is not a drill: The universally-praised Dyson Airwrap™ is $120 off at QVC right now. With it, you can dry, curl, and shape hair without exposing it to heat damage. This nifty multi-styler constantly measures airflow temperature, ensuring it never exceeds 302°F. The 1.6-inch barrel of the Airwrap™ uses high-speed jets of air to attract and self-wrap hair around it. The result? Smooth, voluminous, and healthy curls and waves.

When styling, you can customize both airflow speed and heat with three settings each, including the cold shot setting, which blasts hair with cooler air that sets styles in place. The set also includes an anti-snag loop brush, designed to glide through hair without pulling, and a fast dryer attachment that uses powerful airflow to quickly rough-dry hair before styling.

Dyson Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler
$120 off the regular price
Buy At QVC$400

3
Kate Hudson Reacts to Criticism from Real-Life Son of ‘Song Sung Blue’ Singer
YIKES
Meera Navlakha
Published 01.09.26 11:08AM EST 
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson in ‘Song Sung Blue.’ Focus Features

Kate Hudson has responded to criticism from the real-life son of the Sardinas, the Milwaukee couple whom Hudson and Hugh Jackman play in Song Sung Blue. Michael Sardina Jr. told the Daily Mail that the biopic is “all lies” and that his character was “purposely cut out of the film.” Hudson co-starred in the 2025 film, directed by Craig Brewer, as Claire Sardina, stepmother to Michael and his sister Angelina. Claire married their father, Mike Sardina, in 1994. Mike Jr. said that his father would be “rolling in his grave right now.” He also called Hudson and Jackman “monsters,” adding that they didn’t mention his “existence at all,” despite his close relationship with his father, whom Jackman portrayed. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hudson responded to Mike Jr.’s comments, saying, “Honestly, I don’t even know—out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it.” The actress, 46, added that she got to know the real-life Claire, saying that she is “such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie.”

4
NASA Crew Forced to Abort Mission After Medical Issue
GROUNDED
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.09.26 6:40AM EST 
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - AUGUST 1: Crew-11 mission astronauts walk out of the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building before heading to pad 39A for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) at the Kennedy Space Center on August 1, 2025 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA astronaut Mike Fincke ( L-R), NASA astronaut and mission commander Zena Cardman, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov and JAXA astronaut Kimiya Yui will live and work aboard the ISS for at least six months. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Four astronauts are to be brought back down from the International Space Station more than a month early because one of them has a medical issue that cannot easily be treated aboard. The mission of the four-person Crew-11 was due to last until around May, but NASA confirmed the astronauts were being brought back early because the unnamed crew member needed treatment. The crew includes two Americans, Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Russian Oleg Platonov, and Japan’s Kimiya Yui. NASA is not identifying the crew member or giving any medical details for privacy reasons, but has said they are in a stable condition. According to CNN, NASA’s chief health and medical officer, Dr. James Polk, said on Thursday, “We have a very robust suite of medical hardware on board the International Space Station. But we don’t have the complete amount of hardware that I would have in the emergency department, for example, to complete a workup of a patient. And in this particular incident, we would like to complete that workup, and the best way to complete that workup is on the ground.”

Shop with Scouted

Skip the Booze—Not the Buzz—With These Cannabis Essentials
DRY JANUARY
Scouted Staff
Published 01.06.26 11:39PM EST 
TribeTokes THCA pre-rolls case and pre-roll in front of a nature background
TribeTokes

We’re officially in the midst of “dry January,” the viral 31-day challenge that prompts participants to reset and reassess their relationship with alcohol. Whether you’re actively participating in the challenge, more generally rethinking how drinking fits into your life, or just curious about alternative ways to unwind and socialize, TribeTokes has exactly what you need.

TribeTokes epitomizes the idea of “California sober,” a lifestyle that avoids alcohol and hard substances but keeps cannabis in the mix. Its products are formulated to help offer similar perks to booze—mood elevation, stress relief, sleep support—without negative effects like hangovers, empty calories, or liver overload. Not sure where to start? Try these standout picks from the brand’s selection.

Delta 8 THC Tincture
See At TribeTokes

This Delta-8 THC tincture essentially serves as the bitters of the cannabis world. Just add a few drops to your favorite mocktail, sparkling water, or other non-alcoholic drink, and it’ll transform into a subtly potent beverage that will keep you buzzy and socializing without slurring through your conversations.

Live Rosin Gummies
See At TribeTokes

TribeTokes bills these gummies as “the champagne of cannabis,” and its nickname is certainly earned. Leveraging live rosin—a top-shelf cannabis extract—these fruit-flavored gummies will elevate your night while keeping you headache-free.

THCA Mini Pre-Rolls
See At TribeTokes

If you enjoy a good smoke but are less into the idea of passing around a joint at a party (germ alert!), these THCA mini pre-rolls are perfectly portioned for individual use. Pick between three strains to match your mood: Tropicana Cherry (Sativa) for social situations, Blue Dream (Hybrid) for a creative spark, and Jealous (Indica) for when it’s time to activate your wind-down mode.

Whether you’re into edibles, tinctures, or joints, TribeToke’s clean cannabis products will not disappoint.

5
Prominent Christian Author Admits to Years-Long Extra-Marital Affair
THY NEIGHBOR’S WIFE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 01.09.26 9:46AM EST 
LITTLETON, CO - APRIL 18: Artist Makoto Fujimura and Philip Yancey speak about life after Columbine during Columbine 20 Years Later: A Faith-based Remembrance Service at Waterstone Community Church April 18, 2019, in Littleton, Colorado. (Photo by Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Joe Amon/MediaNews Group/The Den/Denver Post via Getty Images

Christian author Philip Yancey has admitted cheating on his wife of five decades for more than eight years. Yancey, 76, rose to prominence as a bestselling writer of Christian literature, with works like What’s So Amazing About Grace? and The Jesus I Never Knew selling in the millions. Former president Jimmy Carter once described him as “my favorite modern author.” Now married for more than 55 years, Yancey said his conduct was “sinful” and clashed with both his personal faith and what he taught in his books. In light of the confession, he announced he will withdraw from active ministry roles. “My conduct defied everything that I believe about marriage. It was also totally inconsistent with my faith and my writings and caused deep pain for her husband and both of our families,” he said in a statement. “I have failed morally and spiritually, and I grieve over the devastation I have caused,” he went on, acknowledging “that my actions will disillusion readers who have previously trusted in my writing.”

6
Dozens of Passengers Rescued From Disneyland Monorail
NOT THE HAPPIEST PLACE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.09.26 9:41AM EST 
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 24: The Disneyland monorail passes near palm trees on April 24, 2023 in Anaheim, California. Disney will lay off several thousand workers this week amid an overall push by the media giant to cut 7,000 total jobs in an effort to save $5.5 billion in costs. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Dozens of Disneyland California customers had to be evacuated from the theme park’s monorail after getting trapped on it for hours, according to local reports. The incident at the Los Angeles amusement park left about 60 people stranded near Space Mountain on Thursday, after the monorail’s central beam lost power, a resort spokesperson told Eyewitness News. KTLA 5 reports that personnel from the Anaheim Fire Department responded shortly before 5 p.m., using ladders to get people down. No one was hurt in the fiasco, and all passengers were evacuated by around 7 p.m., Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department said. NBC Los Angeles reports that its helicopter spotted two trains stuck on the track during the incident. No explanation has been given for the power outage on the 2.5-mile-long transport system at the time of writing, although the Daily Beast has contacted Disney for further information.

7
‘Johnny Dangerously’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’ Star Dies at 83
ACTING VETERAN GONE
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 01.08.26 10:00PM EST 
Dick Butkus, Maureen Stapleton, Richard Dimitri, Glynis O'Connor, and Griffin Dunne
(L-R) Dick Butkus, Maureen Stapleton, Richard Dimitri, Glynis O'Connor, and Griffin Dunne attend a party, celebrating production of "Johnny Dangerously," at the 20th Century-Fox lot on August 26, 1983. (Photo by Alexandra Milovanovich/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images) Alexandra Milovanovich/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Richard Dimitri, character actor and comedian best known for 1984’s Johnny Dangerously and When Things Were Rotten, has died at the age of 83. According to an online obituary, he died on December 18 after a decades-long battle with heart and lung illnesses. His wife of 26 years, Christianne Engs, was at his side. Dimitri got his start on the stage, starring in Off-Broadway and Broadway shows before teaching acting at Queen’s College. In the mid-1970s, he moved to Los Angeles in order to star in Mel Brooks’ series When Things Were Rotten as twins Bertram and Renaldo. He went on to star in several other television shows, including Hawaii Five-0 and The Tracey Ullman Show, as well as Johnny Dangerously alongside Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Joe Piscopo. Dimitri retired from the entertainment industry in 1998 as a result of serious chronic health conditions, moving into a career as an art and antiques dealer and opening a gallery with his wife in Los Angeles. He is predeceased by his son, John W. Dimitri, and survived by Christianne.

8
Trump Has Killed More People Than First Realized
SO FAR...
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 01.08.26 11:21AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 10:13AM EST 
PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 3: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) U.S. President Donald Trump, CIA Director John Ratcliffe (L) and Secretary of State Marco Rubio monitor U.S. military operations in Venezuela, from Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club on January 3, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores were brought to New York on Saturday after being captured by the U.S. military in Caracas. They are expected to face federal charges related to drug trafficking and working with gangs designated as terrorist organizations.
Molly Riley/The White House via Getty

President Donald Trump’s military intervention in Venezuela claimed more lives than initially suspected, according to the country’s interior minister. Diosdado Cabello said on Wednesday that the operation to extricate dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife claimed the lives of 100 people, despite the U.S. placing the initial death toll at 75, The Washington Post reports. “So far—and I say so far—there are 100 dead. One hundred. And a similar number injured,” he said. It is the first time Caracas has put a number on its dead, previously only stating the names of 23 slain service members, while Cuba, too, said 32 of its military personnel had died in the attack. Reuters reports that Venezuela also said large numbers of Maduro’s security detail were killed “in cold blood.” Cabello commenced a week of mourning for the fallen troops on Tuesday. CNBC reports that the Pentagon said seven U.S. service members were injured in the operation, five have recovered, and no fatalities have been announced.

Shop with Scouted

Curious About Hydrogen Water? H2Tab’s All-in-One Kit Makes It Easy
SIP SMARTER
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 01.08.26 8:57PM EST 
Hydrogen Water Kits H2Tab
H2Tab.

If you’re tuned into the wellness world, you’ve likely heard longevity enthusiasts touting the potential benefits of hydrogen water. Some longevity enthusiasts suggest that water infused with molecular hydrogen may offer antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects by helping reduce free radical damage—claims often linked to improved energy, recovery, and metabolic health.

While some experts (and current research) remain skeptical of hydrogen water’s real-world impact, wellness devotees are embracing the trend, and brands like H2Tab are making it easier to try for yourself. The wellness brand, which was co-founded by biologist and biohacker expert Gary Brecka, recently launched two new kits designed to help you supercharge your hydration routine in 2026—no complicated equipment required. The Hydration Kit includes 60 molecular hydrogen tablets, available in unflavored or raspberry.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Tablets
See At H2Tab

Each tablet uses an elemental magnesium formulation that releases pure molecular hydrogen in the form of nanobubbles when dissolved in water. The brand recommends starting with one tablet daily, then increasing to two or three as your body adjusts.

For those looking to take things a step further, the Reset Kit includes the same hydrogen water tablets, plus hydrogen bath tablets designed for at-home soaking. Added to a tub, the tablets release molecular hydrogen that may help support circulation and skin health, turning an ordinary bath into a recovery-boosting ritual.

H2Tab Molecular Hydrogen Bath Tablets
See At H2Tab

Whether you’re curious about upgrading your daily hydration or looking for wellness-forward ways to make bath time work harder, H2Tab’s new kits offer an accessible entry point into the hydrogen water trend.

9
‘Jackass’ OG Makes Unexpected Comeback in Upcoming Film
SECOND ACT
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 01.09.26 2:20AM EST 
Published 01.08.26 4:50PM EST 
Bam Margera
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 08: Bam Margera attends "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4" Launch Event at El Rey Theatre on May 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images) Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Bam Margera, once seemingly exiled from the Jackass universe for good, is making an unexpected return to the franchise’s next installment. According to Variety, the 46-year-old will appear in the upcoming Jackass 5 film, marking his first involvement with the franchise since his dramatic exit from 2022’s Jackass Forever. The outlet reports that Margera has signed an agreement to appear in the new film, which will use previously unreleased archival footage. The cameo comes as a surprise, given Margera was fired from Jackass Forever after testing positive for Adderall, which he said had been prescribed to him for years. The positive result allegedly violated the terms of a wellness agreement tied to the production. In a 2022 interview with CinemaBlend, Margera appeared to shut the door on any reunion, saying, “You couldn’t offer me enough money to want to do another [Jackass] with them. The damage has been done.” While Margera is not slated to return to film new stunts, archival footage featuring Margera will now appear in Jackass 5, scheduled for theatrical release on June 26 by Paramount Pictures.

10
Country Music Star Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 78
‘GREAT MAN, GREATER FRIEND’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 01.08.26 12:23PM EST 
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Jim McBride attends the 2017 Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame Awards at Music City Center on October 23, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Jim McBride has died at the age of 78 after suffering a fall. The Alabama native wrote six number ones and ten top 10 singles across a 30-year career, PBS reports, while his songs were recorded by the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, Trace Adkins, and George Jones. His death was announced on Facebook by singer-songwriter and friend Jerry Salley, who said on Monday, “My closest and longest friend I’ve ever had passed away unexpectedly this morning from a fall that he took last Monday, late afternoon.” The “Chattahoochee” and “Chasing that Neon Rainbow” mastermind was inducted into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1995 and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017, The Daily Mail reports. In a touching tribute, Salley said, “You were a great songwriter. You were a great man. And, you were an even greater friend. What hurts the most is that I didn’t get a chance to say goodbye. My best friend. We talked or texted every few days right up until the end.”

