Airline Passenger’s Comment to Fellow Flyer Forces Emergency Landing
An Allegiant Air passenger forced an emergency landing when he falsely claimed his laptop was a bomb. Taj Malik Taylor told fellow flyers in his row that his computer was an explosive before they immediately informed the crew, according to an FBI affidavit. “Detectives say several other witnesses on the plane also heard Taylor state that he had a bomb,” a statement from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said. The 27-year-old’s comments on Sunday forced the pilot to turn the plane around and head back to St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport in Florida. The flight was bound for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in Virginia. “The plane landed safely and was met by law enforcement officers, who took the passenger into custody,” the airline said in a statement given to USA Today. K9 searched the suspect’s belongings, finding no explosives. All 177 passengers and six crew deplaned, and they reached their destination, without Taylor, five hours late. Taylor told authorities that he was recently released from a mental health facility and wasn’t thinking straight. He has been charged with making a false bomb threat and could face up to five years in prison and a fine of $25,000, or both.