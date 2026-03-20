Airlines Scrambling to Prepare for Fuel Shortages Thanks to Trump‘s War

A French sailor accidentally exposed the location of an aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean by going on a run on the deck. According to French outlet Le Monde, a serviceman aboard France’s flagship aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, logged a roughly 4.4-mile run on the deck on March 13 using the popular fitness tracking app Strava. Because his profile was set to public, his jog broadcast the ship’s position in near real time as it sailed in the Mediterranean Sea. The run revealed the carrier’s coordinates northwest of Cyprus, about 62 miles from the Turkish coast. Le Monde said it verified the breach using satellite imagery captured shortly afterward, which showed the 860-foot vessel in the same location. France had deployed the carrier days earlier, on March 3, amid heightened tensions following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran. The Armed Forces General Staff told the newspaper that the sailor violated digital security protocols and said “appropriate measures” would follow.
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- 1Sailor Accidentally Exposes Ship’s Location While JoggingRUN OF BAD LUCKThe serviceman was reportedly logged into the Strava running app.
- 2‘Mormon Wives’ Star’s Husband Files for Divorce REALITY BITESThe divorce announcement comes after a public cheating scandal threw the pair’s relationship into chaos.
Shop with ScoutedThe Sleep Gummies Winning Over People Who Swore by AmbienREST EASYAvailable in THC-containing and THC-free versions, Tribetokes’ sleep gummies may be a solid alternative to prescription drugs and melatonin supplements.
- 3Publisher Pulls Novel After Readers Raise Major ProblemSCARILY WRITTENThere were concerns about Mia Ballard’s “Shy Girl” since it was first published last year.
- 4Florida Man Insists He’s Not Jeffrey Epstein After Viral VidFOR PETE’S SAKEA motorist thought he had captured footage of the deceased sex offender.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Kim Jong Un and Daughter Ride Tank in Matching Black JacketsDICTATOR DADDY-DAUGHTER TIMESouth Korea’s spy agency believes the North Korean leader is positioning her as a successor.
- 6Airlines Preparing for Fuel Shortages Thanks to Trump‘s WarRUNNING ON EMPTYAirlines fear that major fuel shortages could occur in a matter of weeks.
- 7Delta Flight Attendants Hospitalized After Severe TurbulenceROUGH LANDINGThe crew members were “launched into the air” shortly before landing, officials said.
- 8Passenger Plane Aborts Landing in Terrifying Close CallFRIGHT ON FLIGHTIt’s the second significant runway scare at Newark Liberty International Airport in two weeks.
Shop with ScoutedThis Peptide-Powered Nasal Spray Targets Fine LinesPEPTIDE POWERDrift’s copper peptide nasal spray may help support healthy skin and hair—no needles required.
- 9Student’s Body Found After Night at World-Famous NightclubTRAGIC DISCOVERYThe University of Alabama student’s body was found by police divers in water near the venue.
- 10This Is My Jeffrey Epstein Story: Michael Wolff‘EPSTEIN FILES’Join me as I tell it.
The marriage of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper, 33, has come to an end just as Season 4 of the Hulu series premiered last week. According to TMZ, her husband, Jordan Ngatikaura, filed for divorce in Utah on Thursday after five years of marriage—closing the book on a relationship already battered by a very public cheating scandal. “This has not been an easy decision, and it comes with a heavy heart,” Ngatikaura, 32, told TMZ, adding that he’s “grateful for the shared memories and the lessons” from their time together. The couple’s relationship drama played out on-screen in Season 3, when Draper’s affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette, 32, came to light, sending the pair into a cycle of therapy, separations, and attempted reconciliation. While Season 4 initially suggested the two were back on track, real life appears to have told a different story. The pair share two children together, along with Draper’s daughter from a previous relationship. Ngatikaura said their “paths are now moving in different directions,” asking for privacy as they “navigate this as a family.”
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There’s no better time to get your nighttime routine back on track than March (aka Sleep Awareness Month)—especially if a good night’s sleep has been feeling more like a distant dream. If you’re looking for a non-prescription, zero-proof sleep aid to help you fall (and, perhaps more importantly, stay asleep), cannabis-based supplements may be worth considering. TribeTokes’ CBN and CBD Sleep Gummies are formulated to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep. They’re a smart alternative if melatonin has left you dealing with next-day grogginess or overly vivid dreams—both of which are common side effects.
Each fruit-flavored gummy contains 20mg of CBN (cannabinol), a mildly psychoactive cannabinoid that may help improve sleep duration, along with 10mg of CBD to enhance its calming, sleep-supporting effects. The formula also includes vitamin B6 and L-tryptophan (an essential amino acid), which help support the body’s natural melatonin production. And if you’re looking for a gentle buzz alongside those sleep benefits, the brand also offers THC-powered options.
TribeTokes’ hemp-derived sleep gummies have earned rave reviews from customers. “[They] help me sleep when nothing else worked—not even Ambien,” writes one five-star reviewer. “These gummies are the best for sleep,” adds another. “They taste great and make me sleepy within 10 minutes. I slept five hours, woke up to feed the cat, then went back to bed for another four.”
If you’ve been searching for a gentle, over-the-counter sleep aid and nothing else has worked, consider this your sign to give TribeTokes’ THC and THC-free sleep gummies a try.
A publishing company has nixed plans to release a book amid allegations that large parts of it were written by AI. The Hachette Book Group announced Thursday that the horror novel Shy Girl, by Mia Ballard, will not be sold in the U.S. in May as planned, and will be pulled from sale in the U.K., where it was first released last year. Hachette said the decision was made after the company and its Orbit U.S. imprint conducted a “lengthy investigation” into how the book was written. “Hachette remains committed to protecting original creative expression and storytelling,” the publisher said in a statement. Ballard denied that Shy Girl, about a woman forced to live as a pet by a man she met on a sugar daddy website, was written with the help of AI, suggesting it may have been used by someone else during the editing process. “All I’m going to say is please do your research on editors before trusting them with your work,” she said. Allegations about how the book was written have appeared online since late last year, including a YouTube video posted in January that has gained more than 1.2 million views.
A man with a striking resemblance to Jeffrey Epstein has been forced to deny he is the late sex offender. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, where he was holed up for horrific alleged crimes. Imagine one Florida man’s surprise when he thought he saw the disgraced financier cruising down the highway beside him. “Epstein is alive. Epstein is alive!” a surprised man can be heard saying in a video that subsequently went viral. In the clip, he records a middle-aged man driving alongside his vehicle in a drop-top on Interstate 95 in Florida. His white hair and sharp features were enough to convince his fellow motorist that Epstein was alive and well. It transpires that the man is “Palm Beach Pete,” who spoke out to confirm that he is not who some quarters of the internet believe him to be. “Hey everybody, this is Palm Beach Pete,” he said in a follow-up video, confirming his identity. “My video went viral because some dude randomly filmed me while I was driving on I-95, unbeknownst to me. And the next thing I know, I’m a viral sensation.” Seeming content with his moment in the macabre spotlight, he added, “It got a lot of traction. It’s pretty crazy. Thanks.”
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews.
Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter turned a military drill into a bonkers photo-op, appearing in matching black leather jackets as they rode atop a tank together in images released Friday by state media. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim oversaw live-fire exercises involving tank and infantry units on Thursday and called for intensified war preparations. Photos showed the pair riding an olive-green tank with uniformed soldiers, with the girl peering out from the hatch while Kim sat on top of the tank, smiling. The girl—widely believed by analysts to be Kim Ju Ae, around 13—has been pictured attending numerous high-profile events with her father since late 2022. North Korean state media has referred to her as the leader’s “most beloved” or “respected” child, but has not confirmed her name or age. Her recent appearances have included weapons tests and a munitions factory visit where she fired a pistol. South Korea’s spy agency said last month it believed Kim was positioning her as a successor.
Airlines Scrambling to Prepare for Fuel Shortages Thanks to Trump‘s War
Airlines are drawing up contingency plans if President Donald Trump’s war with Iran sparks a fuel shortage. Ben Smith, chief executive of Air France-KLM, said there are fears that the oil and gas crisis triggered by the war in the Middle East may escalate in a matter of weeks and cause chaos for the aviation industry. “South-east Asia is much more dependent on fuel coming over the Gulf than Europe is,” Smith told the Financial Times. “We can get fuel out of Europe, but when we go to [a] south-east Asian city we’re not going to be able to fly the plane back.” EasyJet boss Kenton Jarvis said fuel suppliers have reassured airlines that there is enough fuel for the next three weeks, but beyond that is still unclear. “No one’s really telling us ‘we have no immediate issues in six weeks’, because they’re not prepared to say that,” he added. Multiple airlines have already announced they are raising ticket prices or canceling flights because of the oil crisis triggered by the conflict in the Middle East, with more airport executives telling the FT they could limit flights in the coming weeks due to fuel shortages.
Three Delta Air Lines flight attendants were hospitalized on Friday after turbulence struck a Los Angeles to Sydney flight shortly before touchdown. Delta Flight 41 “encountered brief turbulence” as it approached Sydney Airport, injuring four of the 15 flight attendants on board, a Delta spokesperson said in a statement. None of the 245 passengers on the Airbus A350 was injured. The one-year-old aircraft landed shortly after 6:40 a.m. local time, according to Flightradar24. Sydney experienced strong onshore winds on Friday morning. The New South Wales Ambulance Service said paramedics assessed five people at the scene. Three were transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with minor injuries after being “launched into the air,” according to 9News. NSW Ambulance said the patients included a man in his seventies and a woman in her sixties with back pain, a woman in her thirties with back pain and a headache, a woman in her seventies with knee pain, and another patient with eye pain. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our people and our customers, and our priority is taking care of the impacted crew members,” a Delta spokesperson said.
Two planes came dangerously close to colliding at Newark Liberty International Airport after an air traffic controller cleared them onto intersecting runways simultaneously. The near-miss occurred when an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737, arriving from Portland, Oregon, was ordered to abort its landing after a FedEx Boeing 777, inbound from Memphis, had already been cleared for final approach on a crossing runway. The Alaska Airlines flight cleared the FedEx plane by just 300 to 325 feet, according to preliminary data from flight-tracking site FlightRadar24. Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations. Alaska Airlines said its pilots were “highly trained” to perform the go-around maneuver requested by the controller, which the FAA describes as “a safe, routine maneuver.” FedEx said its crew “landed safely without incident.” The incident is the second significant runway scare at Newark in two weeks. A Singapore Airlines plane recently clipped the tail of a Spirit Airlines aircraft while pushing back from the gate.
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Peptides are having a major moment in the wellness and longevity space right now—and for good reason. These short chains of amino acids play an important role in many biological processes in the body, and when used strategically, certain peptides may support everything from metabolic health and recovery to skin rejuvenation and healthy aging. While many peptide therapies are traditionally administered by medical providers via injection, newer delivery systems are making these buzzy compounds more accessible than ever.
One brand leading the charge is Drift, an innovative wellness company offering convenient, needle-free peptide nasal sprays that deliver targeted benefits without injections or a prescription. Its GHK-Cu 50MG Peptide Nasal Spray harnesses the potential anti-aging benefits of the copper peptide in a simple, once-daily spray that can easily fit into your existing wellness routine.
GHK-Cu is a copper peptide widely recognized for its potential anti-aging and tissue-repair properties, and it’s one of the most extensively studied peptides in skincare and regenerative beauty.
According to Drift, the clinically researched compound may help support skin, hair, and recovery by promoting collagen and elastin production—two structural proteins that naturally decline as we age. With consistent use, the brand says users may notice smoother-looking skin, reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and stronger, healthier-looking hair.
The best part? The user-friendly delivery method. Rather than injections, Drift’s formula is administered via nasal spray, making it a far less intimidating option for those curious about incorporating peptides into their routine. The recommended dosage is just three sprays per day, making it a low-effort addition to your daily supplement stack.
If you’re interested in exploring the world of peptides without needles or complicated protocols, Drift’s nasal sprays offer a convenient, relatively affordable entry point into the rapidly growing functional wellness category. Use the code GLOW12 for 12 percent off.
The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student has been found after he went missing following a night out at a popular Barcelona nightclub. James “Jimmy” Gracey’s body was found by police divers in the water off a beach near the Shôko nightclub on Thursday, the Associated Press reports. Gracey was last seen outside the nightclub around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, when he separated from his friends. The Illinois native, who was visiting friends in Barcelona for spring break, never returned to the room where he was staying. In a statement, Gracey’s family said they were “heartbroken” and asked for privacy. “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss,” the family said. Gracey’s mother, Therese Gracey, had asked a Barcelona Facebook group on Wednesday whether anyone had seen her son, saying Spanish police had recovered his phone. “His phone was stolen and the police just happened to pick the guy who stole it up and found Jimmy’s phone when they searched the guy,” she wrote. Catalan police is continuing an investigation into Gracey’s cause of death, according to AP.
The fog of war was once meant to describe battlefield conditions in which limited, contradictory, and inaccurate information compromised a commander’s decision-making. But then the fog was extended; reality itself was in a constant state of confusion and uncertainty, clouded by competing political agendas, a flattening and conflating of sources, the miasma of social media... Hence, now, the fog of Epstein—a story that has been shaped to fit almost everybody’s view, right-wing or left, and to confirm the depravity of virtually anybody you don’t like. An anomaly of this story is that anyone who had an up-close view of Epstein’s life has every reason not to want to share it. To relate their experience of it, other than as a forced confession, would implicate them. Everyone, therefore, becomes part of the cover-up, part of the conspiracy. It is a story, therefore, left largely to be told by accusers and by people who don’t know it. Until now. What I am going to try to do is tell the story that I have been privy to. All battles for truth seem to end up creating even greater fog. My intention is not to engage with the battle, but to offer a personal version of the story—I will tell it only according to what I have seen.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL, where this story begins with a first meeting with Epstein—a ride on what was not yet known as the Lolita Express.