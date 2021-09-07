Deputy Mayor of NY Town Had Insane Stash of Guns, Bogus FBI Badges: Feds
POLITICIANS GONE WILD
The deputy mayor of Airmont, New York has been charged in Manhattan federal court for possession of unregistered firearms, including a short-barrel rifle and a sawed-off shotgun, as well as having a cache of bogus badges and ID cards in his name that portrayed him as an agent with, variously, the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Marshals Service. That’s according to a criminal complaint unsealed today by federal prosecutors against Brian Downey, 47, a Republican who was elected to the Rockland County town’s number two position in 2019.
Agents from Homeland Security Investigations showed up at Downey’s home with a search warrant on Thursday, and found at least 16 unregistered assault weapons and 13 illegal silencers. When investigators discovered a small locked box in the house and asked Downey to open it, he claimed not to have the combination. When they eventually forced it open, agents found “numerous federal badges and credentials” bearing Downey’s name, along with “four FBI patches that could be sewn onto a uniform or chest,” as well as Downey’s own passport and driver’s license.
Downey was also hit with state charges, Rockland County DA Thomas Walsh announced Saturday.