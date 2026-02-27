Airplane Stowaway Busted On Board Another International Flight
A woman convicted of stowing away on a flight out of a New York City area airport has reportedly been busted again. Sources told CBS News that the crew on United Flight 19, bound for Milan, found Russian national Svetlana Dali hunkered down in an empty seat on the Boeing 777-200. It took off from Newark Liberty International Airport, NJ, on Wednesday, but she was not discovered until the jet had completed half of its journey, prompting the pilot to carry on to Italy, where she was arrested on Thursday. It comes 18 months after she was convicted for pulling a similar stunt on a Delta flight out of John F. Kennedy International Airport bound for Paris in 2024. She spent five months in jail, convicted in May, followed by a year of supervised release. If Italian authorities prosecute her, United will be charged with flying her back to the U.S. Investigators think she sidestepped TSA checks and then the United gate agents, CNN reports, but after her mid-air discovery, caused no further disturbance. “We are working with Port Authority and TSA on this open investigation,” FBI spokesperson Emily Molinari said.